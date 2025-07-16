Is Angel Reese Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dream vs. Sky)
The Chicago Sky will be without a major piece of their roster on Wednesday afternoon against the Atlanta Dream, as star forward Angel Reese (leg) has been ruled out.
This is Chicago's final game before the All-Star break, and both Reese and Ariel Atkins are set to miss it. Chicago enters Wednesday's action with a 7-14 record overall and a 4-5 record at home.
Reese has been on fire as of late, averaging 18.1 points and 14.9 rebounds per game over her last nine contests. The second-year forward had a huge game in a loss to Minnesota on Monday, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 9-for-14 from the field.
With Reese out for Wednesday's matchup, oddsmakers have shifted this spread in favor of the Dream. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Atlanta has jumped from a six-point favorite to an 8.5-point favorite as of Wednesday morning.
This is an interesting move, as the Dream are down All-Star guard Rhyne Howard (knee) in this matchup.
Losing Reese and Atkins is a major blow for a Chicago team that ranks in the bottom three in the WNBA in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating this season. Reese has been arguably the team's best player, averaging 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field.
She'll likely return to action for Chicago following the All-Star break.
