Is Angel Reese Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mystics vs. Sky)
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has not played since July 29 due to a back injury, and she's officially been ruled out for Tuesday night's matchup with the Washington Mystics.
Chicago is set as an underdog in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the spread could move further if Ariel Atkins (leg, questionable) ends up getting ruled out as well.
Washington opened as a 5.5-point road favorite in this matchup, but Reese getting ruled out has moved the odds to Mystics -7.5. It makes sense since Chicago has dropped eight games in a row and has struggled mightily when Reese is out of the lineup.
A two-time All-Star, Reese is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field in the 2025 season.
The Sky don't have anyone who can really replace her production -- especially on the glass -- but former first-round pick Kamilla Cardoso should have a bigger role on Tuesday night.
Reese had 22 points and 13 rebounds back on July 29 against Washington, but she has missed games against Golden State and Phoenix since then.
The Sky have failed to score over 70 points in either game since Reese went down, and they've lost seven of their last eight games by double digits. They're an easy team to fade with the star forward out of the lineup on Tuesday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
