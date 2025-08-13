Is Angel Reese Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Sky vs. Sun)
All-Star forward Angel Reese has once again been ruled out for the Chicago Sky, as she'll miss the team's matchup with the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night.
Sky head coach Tyler Marsh said about a week ago that Reese remains "day-to-day," but the star forward has not played in a game since July 9. In fact, Reese has only played in two games since the All-Star break due to a back injury.
On Wednesday, the Sky are set as road underdogs against a Sun team that has won just five games all season long. Reese and the Sky have just eight wins, and they're a dreadful 1-9 in their last 10 games -- many of which Reese has missed.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on the Sky in the prop market with their star player sidelined on Wednesday.
Best Chicago Sky Prop Bet With Angel Reese Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Kamilla Cardoso to Record a Double-Double (+100)
This is a great matchup for former first-round pick Kamilla Cardoso, as the Sun allow the most points in the paint per game this season. With Reese out, Cardoso should be the primary option on offense down low in this matchup.
In her lone meeting with the Sun this season, Cardoso had 10 points and seven boards, but she’s been a different player since the All-Star break. In nine games, Cardoso is averaging 12.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, picking up seven double-doubles in the process.
I think she’s a great bet to get back in the double-double category on Wednesday against the worst team in the league.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
