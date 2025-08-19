Is Angel Reese Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Storm vs. Sky)
Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese has not played since July 29 due to a back injury, but she has a chance to return to the lineup on Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm.
Reese is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game, the first time in weeks that she hasn't been ruled out in advance of a contest for the Sky.
Reese returned to practice on Monday, and Sky head coach Tyler Marsh said that it was "possible" that the double-double machine would return to action against Seattle.
Chicago is set as a major underdog at DraftKings at home against the Storm, and it likely will remain that way even if Reese ends up playing. Chicago has lost four games in a row and nine of its last 10 matchups, falling to second-to-last in the WNBA standings at 8-25.
Reese has played well in the 2025 season, averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while showing improved efficiency from the field (44.4 percent) compared to her rookie season.
If she returns for the Sky, it'll bolster their frontcourt and rebounding, although center Kamilla Cardoso (14.0 points per game since the All-Star break) has come on as of late.
Seattle is one game under .500 and likely needs a win on Tuesday to remain in the top eight in the standings. If Reese returns, there is a chance Chicago could play spoiler in this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.