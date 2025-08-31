Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Brewers-Blue Jays, Braves-Phillies, Angels-Astros)
Playoff spots, division races and potentially coaching jobs are on the line over the final month of the regular season, as Sunday is the last day before the September push for every team in the hunt in the American and National Leagues.
So, why not place a few best bets?
On Sunday, we have 15 games to dive into, and I’m focusing on the Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies as one of my three best bets for the action.
With multiple division races within three games, MLB fans and bettors should be in for a great finish to the regular season.
Let’s dive into these best bets for Aug. 31.
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 31
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Milwaukee Brewers-Toronto Blue Jays First 5 Innings OVER 3.5 Runs (-175)
- Atlanta Braves Moneyline (+128) vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- Houston Astros Moneyline (-172) vs. Los Angeles Angels
Milwaukee Brewers-Toronto Blue Jays First 5 Innings OVER 3.5 Runs (-175)
The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to complete a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, as both teams are atop their respective divisions entering Sunday’s matchup.
Max Scherzer (3.82 ERA) will get the ball for Toronto against Brandon Woodruff (3.10 ERA) in this series finale.
On paper, this looks like it could be a low-scoring matchup, but I think the OVER in the first five innings is the bet to make.
Woodruff got off to a great start in 2025 after missing time on the injured list, but he’s struggled in his last two outings, allowing eight runs and 10 hits in 10.0 innings of work. While Milwaukee is 8-1 in his starts, I think Woodruff could struggle against a Toronto team that ranks No. 1 in MLB in batting average, No. 3 in OPS and No. 7 in runs scored.
As for the Blue Jays, Scherzer may not be having as good of a season as his ERA suggests. He has an expected ERA of 3.94 (50th percentile in MLB) and his FIP is all the way up at 4.65 this season. The veteran has also given up at least three runs in five of his 12 starts, and now he’s facing the offense that is No. 2 in runs scored this season.
I think 3.5 runs in the first five innings is way too low on Sunday.
Atlanta Braves Moneyline (+128) vs. Philadelphia Phillies
The Atlanta Braves are in danger of being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies, and they’re set as underdogs on Sunday night in Game 4 of this four-game set.
The Phillies are in control in the NL East, sitting six games ahead of the New York Mets ahead of the final month of regular season action.
However, I think they could be on upset alert on Sunday night.
Lefty Jesus Luzardo (4.23 ERA) is on the mound for Philadelphia, and he’s really struggled at home this season, posting a 4.92 ERA and a .260 batting average against in 13 starts. For comparison, his road ERA is just 3.59.
As for the Braves, they're starting righty Hurston Waldrep (0.90 ERA), who has led the team to 5-0 record in five starts this season, allowing one or fewer earned runs in every single outing.
The 23-year-old could have the advantage in this matchup, especially since the Phillies have lost both of Luzardo’s starts against Atlanta in 2025.
I think the Braves are worth a look as dogs with Waldrep looking to continue a strong August.
Houston Astros Moneyline (-172) vs. Los Angeles Angels
Houston Astros ace Hunter Brown took a tough loss in his last start against the Colorado Rockies, as he gave up six runs, but only two earned, in 6.2 innings of work.
I’m buying Brown – an All-Star this season – to bounce back against a Los Angeles Angels team that has won just three of its last 10 games and is eight games under .500 on the road this season.
The Astros have thrived in Brown’s starts this season, going 16-10, and he has allowed two or fewer earned runs in every start in August.
L.A. will counter with Jose Soriano, who has been up and down in August, allowing seven, zero, five and zero runs in his four outings so far. While he has a solid ERA (3.85) this season, the Angels are just 13-14 in his outings, partially due to their subpar bullpen (4.82 ERA).
Houston is 12 games over .500 at home, so I think it is a safe bet to win this game with Brown on the mound.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.