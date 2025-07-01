Angels vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 1
The Los Angeles Angels have been playing better heading into their series against the Atlanta Braves, winning five of their last eight games and sitting close to a wild-card spot in the American League. In contrast, the Braves remain farther from postseason contention, trailing the wild card by a wider margin.
Tyler Anderson (2-5, 4.41 ERA) is coming off a solid outing on June 24 where he pitched 4.2 innings, allowed two hits, and struck out five in a 3-2 win. He’s been more effective at home, as his road ERA is higher at 6.26.
Grant Holmes (4-7, 3.70 ERA) has generated a solid strikeout rate but limited endurance, as he hasn’t pitched too deep into games as of late. While his overall performance has been mixed, Holmes provides Atlanta with reliable innings and the ability to keep the game close early on.
Here’s my vantage point on the betting board for Braves-Angels on Tuesday.
Angels vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-115)
- Braves -1.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Angels (+166)
- Braves (-198)
Total
- Over 9.5 (+100)
- Under 9.5 (-122)
Angels vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-5, 4.41 ERA)
- Braves: Grant Holmes (4-7, 3.70 ERA)
Angels vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 1, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN South, FDSN West
- Angels Record: 41-42
- Braves Record: 38-45
Angels vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Matt Olson Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115 at FanDuel)
In Iain MacMillan’s SI Tuesday MLB Best Bets write-up, he pointed out how Olson has been one of the few bright spots in the Braves’ lineup when facing left-handed pitching this season, raising his average from .251 against righties to an impressive .291 against lefties.
That trend bodes well heading into tonight’s matchup against Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson, who enters with a 4.41 ERA, 4.99 FIP, and 1.366 WHIP—numbers that suggest he’s been hittable. Given Olson’s strong splits and the vulnerability Anderson has shown, there’s solid value in backing Olson to notch at least two total bases, especially at plus-money odds.
Angels vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Anderson hasn’t been exactly lights-out, but he’s consistently limited big innings and typically delivers 5–6 solid frames. Homes meets him having thrown 90 innings this year with a strong strikeout presence (103 K), but hasn’t gone deep lately — only one start past six innings — and has yielded two runs in each of his last few outings, including five quality starts amid mixed results.
Both teams are likely to go through mid-rotation starters with solid control but without overwhelming dominance, which I peg to set the stage for a tighter, more cautious contest. The Braves’ lineup — even though anchored by Ronald Acuña Jr.’s elite production — has cooled off. The line here is too high for me which gives a good edge on the under for a fair price.
Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-122 at FanDuel)
