Angels vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 11
Can the Seattle Mariners win the AL West this season?
Seattle is just one game back of the Houston Astros heading into Thursday’s action against the Los Angeles Angels.
Houston has really struggled on offense as of late, allowing the Mariners to pick up some ground in the division while also holding the third and final wild card spot in the AL. L.A is likely out of the wild card chase, as it’s eight games under .500 entering Thursday’s matchup.
Jose Soriano (4.07 ERA) is on the mound for the Angels in this one against Seattle’s Bryce Miller (5.53 ERA).
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this AL West clash.
Angels vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-157)
- Mariners -1.5 (+129)
Moneyline
- Angels: +137
- Mariners: -167
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -116)
Angels vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jose Soriano (10-10, 4.07 ERA)
- Seattle: Bryce Miller (4-5, 5.53 ERA)
Angels vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 11
- Time:9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, FDSW
- Angels record: 69-77
- Mariners record: 78-68
Angels vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jo Adell to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Adell is worth a look against the Mariners:
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell has homered 35 times in the 2025 season, and he’s looking to add to that total against the Seattle Mariners and righty Bryce Miller on Thursday night.
Miller has struggled in 2025, allowing 12 home runs in 14 appearances while posting a 5.53 ERA.
Adell is hitting just .234 against right-handed pitching, but 28 of his home runs have come against righties. Plus, he’s been on fire over the last two weeks, posting a slash line of .310/.341/.690 with five homers in 11 games.
Angels vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Soriano has been very hit or miss this season, and the perfect example is just looking at his last few starts.
The righty allowed eight runs, five hits and five walks in 2.1 innings in his last outing, but prior to that he had pitched 12.2 scoreless innings in a row.
Against Seattle earlier this season, Soriano allowed just four hits and two runs across six innings in an Angels win. So, there is some volatility when backing him, but I think he’s the pitcher to trust on Thursday night.
Miller (5.53 ERA) has an expected ERA of 5.49 (which ranks in the eighth percentile amongst MLB pitchers) and ranks in the sixth percentile in expected batting average against. While Seattle is 7-7 in his starts, Miller has allowed four or more earned runs in half of his outings.
Both of these teams are on mini win streaks, but I think Soriano is the superior pitcher in this matchup. The Angels may not be a playoff team, but they have a ton of power hitters (like Adell) that could flip this game with one swing against a lesser pitcher.
I’ll take the Halos at plus money on Thursday.
Pick: Angels Moneyline (+137 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.