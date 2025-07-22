Angels vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 22
The New York Mets took their series opener with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, and they remain just 0.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings.
On Tuesday, New York will turn to Frankie Montas (5.03 ERA) for the fifth time this season, and he’s been up and down so far in 2025.
Meanwhile, the Angels are relying on veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who has a 4.88 ERA and has given up at least three runs in five of his last seven starts.
Oddsmakers have set the Mets as pretty sizable favorites in this game at home, but should bettors trust them to win?
I have a prediction for this game that involves the total, as well as a player prop that is worth taking for Mets star Pete Alonso.
Angels vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-136)
- Mets -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline
- Angels: +144
- Mets: -176
Total
- 9.5 (Over -103/Under -119)
Angels vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.88 ERA)
- New York: Frankie Montas (2-1, 5.03 ERA)
Angels vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 22
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, FDSW
- Angels record: 49-51
- Mets record: 57-44
Angels vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+220)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Pete Alonso is a great pick to go deep in a familiar matchup:
New York Mets star Pete Alonso is having a career season, and he’ll look to add to that on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels.
Los Angeles has righty Kyle Hendricks on the mound, and he’s given up a lot of home runs in 2025 – 16 in 18 appearances. Not only that, but Hendricks has very pedestrian numbers overall, posting a 4.88 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 2025.
Alonso has reverse splits this season, meaning he’s hit right-handed pitching better than left-handed pitching despite being a right-handed hitter. The Mets slugger has 16 of his 21 homers against righties, and he’s hitting .300 against them compared to just a .198 batting average against lefties.
Plus, Alonso has some success against Hendricks in his career, going 2-for-7 with a home run. I think he takes advantage of the matchup with the Angels, who also have the third-worst bullpen ERA in baseball.
L.A.’s bullpen has allowed an MLB-high 59 home runs in the 2025 season.
Angels vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
These teams combined for 12 runs in their series opener on Monday, and that was with one of New York’s best pitchers – Kodai Senga – on the mound.
Now, the Mets turn to Montas, who has allowed four or more runs in two of his outings this season and struggled during his time rehabbing in Triple-A.
On the Angels side, Hendricks has been nothing but average, and his ERA has not dipped below 4.00 since his third start of the 2025 season.
Los Angeles is the third-best OVER team in MLB this season (54-43-3), and it has a terrible bullpen that ranks No. 1 in home runs allowed and 28th in ERA.
Even if Montas pitches well for the Mets – he has done so twice this season – I think New York’s offense will tee off on Hendricks and company. The Mets have only hit the OVER in 45.9 percent of their games, but they still rank in the top half of MLB in runs scored this season.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-103 at DraftKings)
