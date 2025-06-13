Angels vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 13
Don't look now, but the Los Angeles Angels are on a three-game win streak and are still very much in the mix in the AL West, despite having a 33-34 record, sitting just 4.5 games back from the Houston Astros in first place.
They'll try to build on their momentum this weekend when they take on the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game set.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's American League showdown.
Angels vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Angles +1.5 (-135)
- Orioles -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Angels +155
- Orioles -185
Total
- Over 10.5 (-105)
- Under 10.5 (-115)
Angels vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jack Kochanowicz, RHP (3-7, 5.61 ERA)
- Baltimore: Charlie Morton, RHP (2-7, 6.59 ERA)
Angels vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 13
- Time: 7:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Angels Record: 33-34
- Orioles Record: 27-40
Angels vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nolan Schanuel Home Run (+850) via DraftKings
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I gave out a home run bet on Nolan Schanuel of the Angels:
Charlie Morton gets the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Los Angeles Angels tonight, and he's allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings this season, which is the 14th highest rate in the Majors amongst all pitchers with 50+ innings pitched. The Orioles' bullpen is also giving up the second-most home runs at 1.4 per nine innings pitched.
I think that combination gives us a great opportunity to take a bit of a longshot bet, so I'm going to target the Angels' first baseman Nolan Schanuel to hit his fourth home run of the season at +850. He's not exactly a power bat, sporting a slugging percentage of .389, but when facing today's Orioles' pitchers, there's going to be plenty of meatballs over the plate for him to feast on.
Angels vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
I think betting on the OVER tonight is a no-brainer. I broke down why in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
How could we not bet the OVER in this game? Both starting pitchers have struggled all season. Jack Kochanowicz of the Angels has a season ERA of 5.61, and Charlie Morton of the Orioles has a season ERA of 6.59.
Not only is the starting pitchers' matchup a disaster, but both teams also have two of the worst bullpens in the Majors. The Orioles have a bullpen ERA of 5.31, which ranks 27th amongst all teams, and the Angels are one spot worse, coming in at 28th with a bullpen ERA of 5.54.
All of that should lead to a batter's dream tonight. Bet the OVER.
Pick: OVER 10.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
