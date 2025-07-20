Angels vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 20
The Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies wrap up their three-game set on Sunday, and the Phillies are heavily favored with lefty Ranger Suarez on the mound.
Suarez (2.15 ERA) has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last 12 starts, and he’s aiming to extend the Phillies’ lead atop the NL East on Sunday.
The Angels have righty Jose Soriano on the mound, and while he’s pitched well this season, he does have an ERA that is pushing 5.00 since the start of June.
Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s series finale, including the latest odds, player props to bet and my game prediction.
Angels vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-137)
- Phillies -1.5 (+113)
Moneyline
- Angels: +147
- Phillies: -180
Total
- 9 (Over -102/Under -120)
Angels vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jose Soriano (6-7, 3.90 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Ranger Suarez (7-3, 2.15 ERA)
Angels vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 20
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-PH, FDSW
- Angels record: 48-50
- Phillies record: 56-42
Angels vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ranger Suarez OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)
This season, Suarez ranks in the 58th percentile in strikeout percentage, but he’s tallied six or more K’s in nine of his 13 starts.
He has a great matchup on Sunday against an Angels team that is 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game (9.70) this season.
Suarez is averaging just under a strikeout per inning this season (78 in 83.2 innings of work), so I think he’s in a prime spot to pick up six or more K’s for the 10th time in 2025.
Angels vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why bettors should trust the Phillies to take the final game of this three-game set:
The Philadelphia Phillies and left Ranger Suarez are aiming to take their rubber match of their three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
The Angels have righty Jose Soriano on the mound, and while he’s pitched well overall in 2025, he’s struggled a bit as of late.
Soriano has a 4.67 ERA in eight starts since June 1, allowing five or more runs in four of those outings. As a result, the Angels are just 4-4 in his starts during that stretch.
That’s not going to cut it against a Phillies team that is 11th in runs scored, 10th in OPS and sixth in batting average in the 2025 season – especially with Suarez on the mound.
The lefty has a 2.15 ERA this season, and after allowing seven runs in his season debut, he has posted 12 straight starts with three or fewer earned runs allowed.
Plus, I have a hard time trusting this Angels bullpen (5.15 ERA) to hold a lead if they’re even able to get one on Sunday.
I think the Phillies close out this series with a win at home.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-180 at DraftKings)
