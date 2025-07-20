Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Reds-Mets, Angels-Phillies, Tigers-Rangers and More)
As each team wraps up its first series out of the All-Star break, I’m eyeing a few best bets, including a total in the Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers.
AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal will make his first start of the second half in that game, as he aims to rebound from what was a rough showing in the All-Star Game.
That’s not the only game to bet on, though, as there are two teams I’m betting to win outright and a total for one of the best UNDER teams in MLB that is worth a look on Sunday.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the best bets for the action on Sunday, July 20.
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, July 20
- Kansas City Royals-Miami Marlins UNDER 7.5 (-107)
- Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (+124) vs. New York Mets
- Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-180) vs. Los Angeles Angels
- Detroit Tigers-Texas Rangers UNDER 7 (-111)
Kansas City Royals-Miami Marlins UNDER 7.5 (-107)
The Kansas City Royals have hit the UNDER in 61.2 percent of their games this season (60-38-1), and I think they’re in line for yet another low-scoring game in their series finale with the Miami Marlins.
This matchup features two solid starters, as All-Star Kris Bubic (2.48 ERA) gets the ball for Kansas City against Miami’s Janson Junk (2.68 ERA, 2.14 FIP).
Bubic has just one start all season long that he’s allowed more than three earned runs, and the Royals have a solid bullpen behind him, ranking eighth in MLB in bullpen ERA.
As for Junk, he’s allowed just two earned runs in three starts in July and ranks in the 58th percentile in expected ERA and the 100th percentile in walk percentage this season. He should be able to shut down a Kansas City lineup that is 29th in MLB in runs scored in 2025.
At 7.5, this total is a little too high for my liking on Sunday.
Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (+124) vs. New York Mets
A pair of soft-throwing lefties battle on Sunday, as All-Stars Andrew Abbott (Cincinnati Reds) and David Peterson (New York Mets) face off at Citi Field.
The Mets are favored at home in this matchup, but I think Abbott (2.07 ERA) may be the starter to back in this matchup.
This season, the Reds are 12-4 when Abbott is on the mound, and he has allowed just one earned run or less in 13 of his 16 appearances.
Peterson entered the All-Star break struggling a bit, as he saw his ERA jump from 2.80 to 3.30 in June and has led the Mets to just two wins in seven starts across June and July.
New York has come out of the break extremely slow, losing 8-4 and 5-2 to the Reds to open this series.
Since Abbott has led the Reds to wins in 75 percent of his outings, I think he’s worth a shot at plus money in this series finale.
Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-180) vs. Los Angeles Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies and left Ranger Suarez are aiming to take their rubber match of their three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
The Angels have righty Jose Soriano on the mound, and while he’s pitched well overall in 2025, he’s struggled a bit as of late.
Soriano has a 4.67 ERA in eight starts since June 1, allowing five or more runs in four of those outings. As a result, the Angels are just 4-4 in his starts during that stretch.
That’s not going to cut it against a Phillies team that is 11th in runs scored, 10th in OPS and sixth in batting average in the 2025 season – especially with Suarez on the mound.
The lefty has a 2.15 ERA this season, and after allowing seven runs in his season debut, he has posted 12 straight starts with three or fewer earned runs allowed.
Plus, I have a hard time trusting this Angels bullpen (5.15 ERA) to hold a lead if they’re even able to get one on Sunday.
I think the Phillies close out this series with a win at home.
Detroit Tigers-Texas Rangers UNDER 7 (-111)
Whenever Tarik Skubal is on the mound, bettors should expect the opposing team to struggle scoring runs.
On Sunday, Skubal just happens to be facing the best UNDER team in MLB, as the Texas Rangers are tied with Kansas City at 60-38-1, hitting the UNDER in 61.2 percent of their games.
That sets up well with Skubal (2.23 ERA) on the mound and looking to add to his impressive record this season. The Tigers are 14-5 in Skubal’s starts, and the lefty has a 10-3 win/loss record in 2025.
The Rangers are starting an opener in Jacob Latz (3.00 ERA), and they’ll rely heavily on their bullpen, which is third in the league in ERA (3.34). So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see both teams struggle to generate offense on Sunday night.
Texas enters this game at 23rd in the league in runs scored and 26th in OPS, so I doubt that it will knock Skubal around in his first start since the break.
