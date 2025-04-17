Angels vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 17
The Los Angeles Angels hit the road to take on the Texas Rangers in their series finale on Thursday night. The Rangers won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 7-1 and can complete the series sweep tonight.
Let's take a look at the odds for tonight's game, and then I'll break down my best prop bet and prediction.
Angels vs. Rangers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-192)
- Rangers -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Angels +130
- Rangers -155
Total
- 9.5 (Over +102/Under -122)
Angels vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 17
- Game Time: 8:05 PM EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports West, Rangers Sports Network, Victory+
- Angels Record: 9-8
- Rangers Record: 11-7
Angels vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jack Kochanowicz, RHP (1-1, 5.74 ERA)
- Texas: Kumar Rocker, RHP (0-2, 7.94 ERA)
Angels vs. Rangers Best Prop Bets
In today's edition of "Daily Dinger", I broke down why I'm backing Joc Pederson to hit a home run:
Jack Kochanowicz of the Angels is getting the start on the mound today. He's given up three home runs in just 15.2 innings pitched already this season. Instead of taking a long shot to hit a home run like I did with my first two picks, I'm going to back a more reliable Joc Pederson. He has yet to hit a dinger in 2025, but he's long overdue after recording 23 in 132 games last season. It's time for him to end his drought this afternoon.
Angels vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
I think we're in for a bounce-back spot for Kumar Rocker. He has a 7.94 ERA, but a 5.57 FIP shows that he's due for positive regression in the coming games. A 3.86 ERA last season should give us bettors further confidence that he's going to right the ship rather than later.
The Angels' offense got off to a hot start to the season, but we've seen them start to cool off lately, as most of us expected. This isn't a roster that's going to maintain their decent record for long. One of their biggest issues is their bullpen, which ranks 29th in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 6.11.
The Rangers are going to be able to take advantage of that and get the win at home.
Pick: Rangers -155 via DraftKings
