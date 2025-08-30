Arch Manning’s Heisman Odds Nosedive After Disappointing Performance Against Ohio State
The hype surrounding Arch Manning proved overblown in Week 1 of college football, and after a disastrous performance in Texas’ loss at Ohio State, Manning’s odds to win the Heisman have crumbled.
Manning started the season as the betting favorite to win the Heisman at +700 on FanDuel Sportsbook. After going throwing for 170 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT in a 14-7 loss, he’s now +1300 on FanDuel, behind Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, who are both +750.
It was a disastrous debut for Manning as the Longhorns new full-time starting quarterback. He went 17-for-30, missing multiple open and easy passes, and underthrowing his receivers on multiple occasions.
Give some credit to Ohio State’s defense for a strong performance, but there can be no argument -- Manning didn’t deliver on the preseason hype.
The grandson of former NFL QB Archie Manning and nephew of Super Bowl winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning, it was always going to be hard to live up to the astronomical expectations thrust upon him. Texas came in as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation with arguably the most complete roster in the country. Manning's last name provided even more gasoline to the hype machine. A flop was always in the cards, but this was perhaps even more stunning than imaginable.
Texas still can make the College Football Playoff. But their odds to win the National Championship also dropped, moving from the betting favorite at +550 all the way down to fourth in the odds at +750 at FanDuel.
Manning’s uninspiring performance played a role in that too.
Texas has three straight get-right games against non-conference opponents at home. Their next major test will come on the road, again, against Florida. They also have Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma on their schedule. They likely need to win out to make the SEC Championship to have a chance at the College Football Playoffs.
As for Manning, he’ll need to make a massive turnaround for Texas to make that kind of run. A flop on the road in Week 1 won’t necessarily define his entire season. But it was a putrid performance and didn’t inspire much confidence after an offseason filled with hype that was always going to be impossible to live up to.
