Arsenal vs. PSG Prediction, Odds and Best Bets for Champions League Semifinals
And then there were four! After a highly entertaining and dramatic quarterfinal round, only four contenders remain for the Champions League title. One of Barcelona, Inter, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain will take home the trophy following one of the most upset-filled seasons in recent Champions League history.
The usual heavyweights Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich all bowed out early from the competition, leaving a wide-open field for the semifinals.
Both semifinal clashes promise to be dogfights. Arsenal is looking to make the Champions League final for the first time since 2006 while PSG is desperately hoping to win their first ever CL title.
Along with Barcelona, PSG has been playing the most dynamic and exciting brand of soccer all season. They clinched the French Ligue 1 title weeks ago and they are one French Cup Final and three Champions League games from clinching an impressive treble.
Arsenal, on the other hand, has been singularly focused on the European competition after losing the Premier League title to Liverpool and flaming out early in the FA Cup and League Cup. They reaped the benefits of this with a dominant 5-1 win on aggregate against the reigning champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.
The Gunners have been a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League, winning nine out of their 12 games and scoring in bunches while only allowing seven goals. They will once again rely on their elite defense to slow down the explosive PSG offense. What happens when the unstoppable force that is the PSG attack faces the immovable object that is Arsenal’s compact defense will be fascinating to watch.
Arsenal vs. PSG Odds and Total
To Advance:
Arsenal: +106
PSG: -130
Moneyline:
Arsenal: +105
Draw: +250
PSG: +250
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -112
Under 2.5: -108
Over 3.5: +220
Under 3.5: -280
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -146
No: +114
Half-Time Result:
Arsenal: +155
Draw: +115
PSG: +300
Double Chance:
PSG or Draw: -145
Arsenal vs. PSG How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England
- How to Watch (TV): Paramount+, CBS Sports, Fubo
Arsenal vs. PSG Prediction and Pick
Arsenal has been dealing with an injury bug all season. While they got a few of their key starters back, they are still without center back Gabriel Magalhaes, striker Kai Havertz, and standout defender Riccardo Calafiori. Thomas Partey will miss the first leg with a yellow card suspension, creating holes in the Arsenal defense.
Jakub Kiwior will likely get the start next to William Saliba once again but he continues to be the weak link among Arsenal’s elite defense. Partey’s absence further weakens the Gunners’ rest defense as he provides more physicality and intensity than his teammates in the midfield. Mikel Merino will likely return to his original position as a central midfielder while Leandro Trossard may take over as the false nine.
These absences will likely force Mikel Arteta to deploy a more cautious approach. The Spanish manager is already a defensive-minded strategist who likes to stay compact and not allow any space to his opponent. Against the speed and athleticism of Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, this mentality should pay dividends.
Arsenal struggles to score in open play, relying heavily on set pieces. That has worked magnificently so far and that will be the team’s biggest scoring threat once again. While PSG’s defense is shaky, Arsenal isn’t super dangerous with the ball to truly take advantage.
PSG manager Luis Enrique is a more positive manager who likes to dominate possession. That should continue on Tuesday but he will likely not push to score too aggressively as Arsenal is one of the hardest teams in the world to come back against once they have the advantage. PSG will prefer to control the tempo and not allow Arsenal to get out in transition for easy goal-scoring opportunities.
This could create a low-scoring affair where both sides might be fine with a draw. The second leg will likely be the deciding 90 minutes in this fixture.
Pick: Under 2.5 Goals (-108 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.