Ashton Jeanty’s Odds to be Drafted by Bears Makes Stunning Move
Someone might know something even NFL insiders don’t because Ashton Jeanty’s NFL Draft odds just made a massive shift just hours before the first round is set to begin.
Jeanty was -125 at FanDuel Sportsbook to be drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars this morning. He’s now -185 to be picked by the Chicago Bears! Chicago was +300 to pick Jeanty this morning, but has suddenly taken the lead.
Equally significant, Jeanty is -220 to be the fifth pick in this year’s draft. That slot is currently held by the Jaguars. That means for these odds to be correct, the Bears, who currently pick 10th, are going to trade up to the Jaguars' spot and pick the Boise State running back.
Jeanty has made a steady move up the NFL Draft oddsboard recently. Originally expected to be a Top 10 pick, Jeanty was -150 to be a Top 5 pick yesterday. Now he’s -360 at FanDuel to go in the first five picks.
That equates to a 78.3% implied probability of him going in the Top 5.
A running back hasn’t been selected in the first five picks of the draft since Saquon Barkley was picked second overall in 2018 by the New York Giants. Bijan Robinson was the No. 8 pick by the Falcons in 2023. Last year, the first running back taken was Jonathon Brooks in the second round.
Jeanty models what Barkley provided the Eagles in their Super Bowl run last year: an elusive back who is equally dangerous running and catching the ball. He rushed for 2,601 yards with 29 TDs last year and had 569 receiving yards the year before.
The Bears would be the perfect fit for Jeanty’s skill set. New head coach Ben Johnson utilized Jahmyr Gibbs in multiple ways as the Lions' offensive coordinator the last two seasons. He likely wants a versatile back like Jeanty, who defenses always have to account for.
Based on the odds, if the Bears want Jeanty, they’re going to have to move up to get him, and that’s not just FanDuel talking.
Jeanty opened with +2000 odds to be the fifth pick at BetMGM and was +650 last week. Now he’s -300 there and -145 to be picked by the Bears.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, he’s -250 to be the fifth pick and -190 to be picked by the Bears.
No NFL insider has reported the Bears are moving up to the fifth pick to select Jeanty. This is reading the oddsboard and relaying what they’re suggesting.
Vegas tends to get these things right. Don’t be surprised if the first big move of the day is the Bears trading up to select Jeanty.
