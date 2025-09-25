Astros vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 25
The Houston Astros are in danger of missing the playoffs in the 2025 season, as they are one game out of the final wild card spot in the American League heading into Thursday afternoon’s matchup with the A’s.
The Astros have lost the AL West to the Seattle Mariners, as Seattle has a five-game lead and clinched the division on Wednesday night. Houston has lost five games in a row and now sits one game back of the Detroit Tigers for the last wild card spot.
On Thursday, the Astros are slightly favored on the road with Framber Valdez (3.75 ERA) on the mound against A’s righty J.T. Ginn (4.57 ERA).
The A’s have nothing to play for at this point in the season, but they could spoil a division rival’s playoff chances with another win.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, prop bets and my prediction for this AL West battle.
Astros vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+134)
- A’s +1.5 (-164)
Moneyline
- Astros: -119
- A’s:-102
Total
- 9.5 (Over -115/Under-105)
Astros vs. A’s Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.75 ERA)
- A’s: J.T. Ginn (4-6, 4.57 ERA)
Astros vs. A’s How to Watch
- Date: Thursday Sept. 25
- Time: 3:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, SCHN
- Astros record: 84-74
- A’s record: 75-83
Astros vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Altuve to Hit a Home Run (+490)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why I’m taking Altuve against the A’s:
Can Jose Altuve come up clutch for a Houston Astros team that needs to start winning to make the postseason?
Houston is a game out of the final wild card spot in the American League, and it has dropped five games in a row to lose the AL West to the Seattle Mariners.
On Thursday afternoon, Altuve and the Astros take on the A’s and starting pitcher J.T. Ginn, who has allowed 17 home runs in 22 appearances in 2025. The righty has a 4.57 ERA and has worked out of the bullpen and as a starter this season.
Altuve has 26 home runs in 2025, and 19 of those have come against right-handed pitching. Plus, he has been relatively hot as of late, posting a .270 batting average with two homers over the last two weeks (11 games).
There are worse targets at nearly 5/1 odds on Thursday.
Astros vs. A’s Prediction and Pick
Houston is in a world of trouble right now, and it’s slipped to one game under .500 on the road in the 2025 season.
Valdez, who is usually one of the more reliable pitchers in the American League, has struggled in the month of September, posting a 8.27 ERA in four starts. Houston has lost all of those outings, and it’s 1-8 in Valdez’s nine outings since Aug. 1.
During that nine-start stretch, Valdez has a 6.71 ERA and has allowed 59 hits in just 51 innings of work. So, can bettors trust him in this matchup?
I’m not buying it, especially since Houston’s offense ranks 25th in batting average and 22nd in runs scored over the last 15 days. That isn’t going to cut it, especially if Valdez has another rough outing.
Ginn, on the other hand, held Houston to just three hits in his last outing against it, tossing six innings in that game. In three appearances (10.2 innings) against the Astros this season, Ginn has given up just two runs and six hits.
I think the A’s are worth a look as home dogs in this series finale.
Pick: A’s Moneyline (-102 at DraftKings)
