Astros vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 22
Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros picked up a 6-3 road win in their series opener with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, and they’re looking to keep that rolling as road favorites on Tuesday night.
Valdez (2.75 ERA this season) gets the ball for the Astros in Game 2, and he’ll be opposed by another lefty in veteran Eduardo Rodriguez.
It’s been a rough 2025 season for Rodriguez, as he has a 5.94 ERA and has given up as many home runs as games he’s appeared in. I’m fading the lefty in the prop market on Tuesday night, but how should we bet on this full game?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop and a game prediction for this interleague contest.
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+129)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-158)
Moneyline
- Astros: -131
- Diamondbacks: +107
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Framber Valdez (10-4, 2.75 ERA)
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-6, 5.94 ERA)
Astros vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 22
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): ARID, SCHN
- Astros record: 58-42
- Diamondbacks record: 50-51
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cam Smith to Hit a Home Run (+700)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Smith is worth a look as a long shot in the home run market:
If you’re looking for a longshot, AL Rookie of the Year candidate Cam Smith is a great bet in the Houston Astros’ matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Smith has just seven home runs in the 2025 season, which is part of the reason why he’s set at +700 ods, but he has a great matchup against D-Backs lefty Eduardo Rodriguez.
So far this season, Rodriguez has a 5.94 ERA, and he’s allowed 16 home runs in 16 appearances. Over his two starts in July, Rodriguez has given up a whopping five home runs in just 8.1 innings of work.
Smith has crushed left-handed pitching in his rookie season, posting a .322/.412/.610 slash line with four of his seven home runs. Smith only has 59 at-bats against lefties, yet he’s hit more home runs against them than he has in 253 at-bats against right-handed pitching.
At this price, Smith is worth a look on Tuesday.
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
This season, Arizona is just .500 at home, and it has a serious disadvantage when it comes to the starting pitchers in this matchup.
Rodriguez has given up 20 hits, 13 runs and five home runs in two starts this month, and he’s led the D-Backs to a 6-10 record in his appearances in 2025. Overall, the lefty has an expected ERA in the 28th percentile, per Statcast, this season.
On the other side, Valdez has led Houston to a 14-5 record in his 19 starts, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 15 of his 19 outings.
Houston has turned things on after a slow start to the season, opening up a five-game cushion in the AL West.
With Arizona struggling as a pitching staff (it also ranks 26th in MLB in bullpen ERA at 4.89), I think Houston is undervalued at this price on Tuesday.
Pick: Astros Moneyline (-131 at DraftKings)
