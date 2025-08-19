Astros vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
Two division leaders in the American League face off on Tuesday night, as Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers host the Houston Astros and All-Star Hunter Brown.
Brown and Skubal are two of the best pitchers in the American League this season, and oddsmakers have adjusted the total in this game in a big way with both on the mound. The best betting sites have tonight’s total set as just seven runs, a sign that they expect Skubal and Brown to toss some shutout innings to open this matchup.
Detroit won the series opener between these squads on Monday, scoring 10 runs in a 10-0 win with Jack Flaherty on the mound.
Houston, which has a small lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, would love to bounce back with Brown on the mound. However, Detroit is an impressive 18-6 when Skubal starts in 2025.
With two of the best pitchers in the game on the bump, I’m looking to total for my best bet on Tuesday night. Here’s a breakdown of the odds, player props to bet and more for this matchup between two playoff contenders.
Astros vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Astros +1.5 (-157)
- Tigers -1.5 (+129)
Moneyline
- Astros: +144
- Tigers: -176
Total
- 7 (Over -101/Under -121)
Astros vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Hunter Brown (10-5, 2.45 ERA)
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.42 ERA)
Astros vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 19
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Astros record: 69-56
- Tigers record: 74-53
Astros vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
- Tarik Skubal UNDER 7.5 Strikeouts (-155)
Skubal has been great in the 2025 season, posting a sub-2.50 ERA while striking out 190 batters in 152.1 innings of work. However, he’s only cleared 7.5 punchouts in 13 of his 24 starts, and he’s failed to do so quite a bit as of late.
Since July 1, Skubal has cleared this line in just three of his seven outings, and now he’s taking on a Houston team that averages just 7.9 K’s per game in 2025. The Astros are No. 9 in MLB in strikeouts per game, and Skubal would need to clear Houston’s season average to hit this prop on Tuesday night.
I think this is a perfect spot to fade the Tigers ace, as he could have a good game and still fall short of this number.
Astros vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why bettors should trust both of these starting pitchers early:
Two of the best pitchers in the American League will battle on Tuesday night, as Hunter Brown (2.45 ERA) is on the mound for Houston against reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal (2.42).
The Tigers dominated Game 1 of this series, winning 10-0 on Monday, but I am not totally sold on either side winning since they have both thrived with these starters on the mound. Houston is 16-8 in Brown’s starts while Detroit is 18-6 in Skubal’s outings.
Instead, I’m going to take the UNDER in the early innings on Tuesday, since both starters should still be in the game through five innings.
Brown has allowed just four total runs in three August starts, and he’s given up three or fewer runs in 21 of his 24 starts this season.
Skubal has been equally as good, allowing three or fewer runs in 19 of his 24 starts. While the Tigers are one of the best OVER teams in MLB, this matchup has pitcher’s duel written all over it.
I expect both offenses to struggle in the opening frames on Tuesday night.
Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (-130 at DraftKings)
