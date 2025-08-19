Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Brewers-Cubs, Astros-Tigers, Reds-Angels)
There’s been some major movement in the AL wild card race ahead of Tuesday night’s 15-game MLB slate, as the New York Yankees now have the top spot in the standings.
New York, Boston and Seattle are all tied as the top-three Wild card teams, but New York has the top spot by percentage points and will aim to build on a strong 7-3 stretch in its series opener with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
There are a bunch of interesting games on Tuesday, including a doubleheader between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers after Monday’s doubleheader was rained out.
The Brew Crew are running away with the NL Central, but the Cubs need every win they can get to stay atop the NL wild card race.
If you’re looking to bet on the MLB action on Tuesday, you’re in the right place.
I’ve narrowed things down to three games for today’s best bets.
Here’s a full breakdown of each play and its latest odds on Aug. 19.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Chicago Cubs Moneyline (-144) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- Houston Astros-Detroit Tigers First 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (-130)
- Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (-150) vs. Los Angeles Angels
Chicago Cubs Moneyline (-144) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Let’s try this again!
For the second straight day, the Cubs and Brewers will play a doubleheader after Game 2 on Monday was rained out.
In Game 1, I think the Cubbies actually have a huge advantage at home with All-Star Matthew Boyd (2.46 ERA) on the mound against Milwaukee’s Chad Patrick.
So far this season, Milwaukee is 34 games over .500, but it has not fared well when Patrick starts, going 6-12 in his 18 starts. The righty has not pitched poorly – he has a 3.52 ERA – but he has an expected ERA of 4.12 and ranks in the fifth percentile in ground-ball percentage.
A fly-ball pitcher against this Cubs offense could be a problem, as Chicago is seventh in MLB in runs scored, homers and OPS.
Meanwhile, Boyd has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 22 of his 24 outings this season, and he’s posted an expected ERA of 3.26.
I’ll take a shot on the Cubbies to win the opener of this doubleheader.
Houston Astros-Detroit Tigers First 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (-130)
Two of the best pitchers in the American League will battle on Tuesday night, as Hunter Brown (2.45 ERA) is on the mound for Houston against reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal (2.42).
The Tigers dominated Game 1 of this series, winning 10-0 on Monday, but I am not totally sold on either side winning since they have both thrived with these starters on the mound. Houston is 16-8 in Brown’s starts while Detroit is 18-6 in Skubal’s outings.
Instead, I’m going to take the UNDER in the early innings on Tuesday, since both starters should still be in the game through five innings.
Brown has allowed just four total runs in three August starts, and he’s given up three or fewer runs in 21 of his 24 starts this season.
Skubal has been equally as good, allowing three or fewer runs in 19 of his 24 starts. While the Tigers are one of the best OVER teams in MLB, this matchup has pitcher’s duel written all over it.
I expect both offenses to struggle in the opening frames on Tuesday night.
Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (-150) vs. Los Angeles Angels
Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene returned from the injured list on Aug. 13 against the Philadelphia Phillies, and he promptly spun six innings of three-hit ball in an 8-0 win.
Greene has a 2.47 ERA in 12 starts this season, and he’s looking to build on that against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.
The Angels are five games under .500 and likely out of the playoff mix in the American League, but the Reds have a ton to play for at the moment. Cincy is just one game back of the New York Mets for the final wild card spot in the National League after Monday’s win, and it’s favored on the road in this matchup.
I’m willing to trust Greene and the Reds to get the win, as they’ll face veteran Kyle Hendricks (4.88 ERA) on Tuesday.
Hendricks has allowed three or more runs in five of his last seven starts, and the Angels are 11-12 straight up in his outings in 2025.
After Greene shut down the Phillies in his first start back for the Reds, this should be a much easier matchup for the one-time All-Star as he aims to help his team make a playoff push.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.