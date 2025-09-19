Auburn vs. Oklahoma Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 4
Two undefeated teams, Auburn and Oklahoma, are set to do battle in an SEC showdown on Saturday with the Sooners set as a sizable 6.5-point home favorites at FanDuel.
While I already explained why I like the Sooners to cover that spread in my betting preview of the game, there's also value to be found in the prop bet market. One is an anytime TD pick and the other is a passing yards pick.
This is the first SEC clash for both teams, making it a critical showdown as they look to establish themselves as contenders for a spot in the SEC Championship game.
Let's get into my favorite prop bets for this game.
Best Prop Bets for Auburn vs. Oklahoma
Tory Blaylock Anytime Touchdown (+105)
Oklahoma QB John Mateer leads the Sooners with four rushing touchdowns this year, but Blaylock has been productive out of the backfield as well. The true freshman running back has tallied 33 carries for 166 yards and three scores. He’s reached the end zone in two of the three contests he’s appeared in. Auburn hasn’t allowed a rushing score this season but also hasn’t faced a team of Oklahoma’s caliber. There’s tremendous value in getting an anytime touchdown bet on Blaylock for plus-money given how much success he’s had early on. Mateer should be more contained against a quality defense.
Jackson Arnold Under 170.5 passing yards
Auburn’s passing attack has not been explosive this season and it faces its toughest defense this weekend. Arnold has totaled 501 passing yards through three games and has been held under 150 passing yards twice this season. He should be limited against the Sooners’ strong secondary. Opposing starting quarterbacks have completed less than 46 percent of their passes against the Sooners and the Tigers are more of a run-first team. Arnold will need some massive chunk plays to go over 170.5 passing yards and it’s unlikely that he’ll throw enough to get there.
