Is Baker Mayfield Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is listed as questionable for Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.
However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mayfield is expected to play on Sunday, a massive boost for the Bucs' chances of winning and staying atop the NFC South standings. Tampa Bay currently has a half-game lead on the Carolina Panthers (6-6), who face the Rams on Sunday.
With Mayfield expected to play, oddsmakers have adjusted the spread for the Cardinals vs. Bucs matchup. After Tampa Bay opened the week as a 6.5-point favorite, its odds came crashing down to -2.5 after Mayfield was injured and missed the second half of the loss to the Rams.
Then, oddsmakers moved the Bucs to three-point favorites later in the week when Mayfield returned to a limited practice session. Now, as of Sunday morning, the Bucs are favored by 3.5 points in this matchup in the odds at DraftKings.
Arizona is way out of the playoff race in the NFC, but it has shown that it can move the ball -- and score -- with Jacoby Brissett under center this season. So, the Bucs are going to need Mayfield to operate at a high level on Sunday to pick up a win.
This season, Mayfield has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards, 18 scores and five picks in the 2025 campaign. He was an early MVP candidate with the Bucs getting off to a fast start, but three losses in a row have all but ended his chances of winning the award.
Mayfield will look to keep the Bucs over .500 in the 2025 season with a win on Sunday afternoon.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
