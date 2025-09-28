Is Baker Mayfield Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield popped up on the injury report for Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles with a bicep injury, and the team has listed him as questionable for Sunday's matchup.
However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mayfield is set to play in Week 4. He joins Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs as players that were listed as questionable by Tampa that are expected to play on Sunday.
This is great news for the Bucs, as they are hoping to upset the Eagles to move to 4-0 in the 2025 season.
Mayfield has played well to open the 2025 campaign, throwing for 615, six touchdowns and no interceptions in three games. He's completed just 61.5 percent of his passes, but he'll look to build on that number in Week 4 against Philly.
With Mayfield set to play in this game, here's a look at the best prop bet the SI Betting team has for the star quarterback on Sunday.
Best Baker Mayfield Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his best props for this game, and he's eyeing Mayfield as a runner for one of his top picks:
Baker Mayfield OVER 15.5 Rushing Yards (-116)
With his receiving core banged up in this game, Baker Mayfield is going to have no choice but to take off with his legs. He has run more often than normal so far in 2025, racking up 33+ yards in all three games so far this season. It surprises me that his rushing yards total is set at just 15.5 for this game on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.