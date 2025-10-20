Bank of Utah Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Black Desert Golf Course
The PGA Tour returns to action this week as the golfers competing in the fall swing head to Black Desert Golf Course for this week’s Bank of Utah Championship.
It’s not exactly the most stacked field we’ll see this year, but some times these are the events that are the best to try to find an edge in the betting market. That’s exactly what I’m looking to do in this article. Let’s dive into the odds to win and then I’ll give you a couple of my best bets for this week’s action.
Bank of Utah Championship odds
Top 15 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Maverick McNealy +1200
- Alex Noren +1800
- Michael Thorbjornsen +1800
- Kurt Kitayama +2000
- Jason Day +2200
- Davis Thompson +2200
- Kevin Yu +2500
- Thorbjorn Olesen +3000
- Rico Hoey +3000
- Matt McCarty +3500
- Emiliano Grillo +3500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3500
- Matt Wallace +3500
- Alex Smalley +4000
- Pierceson Coody +4000
Bank of Utah Championship how to watch
- Thursday: 5 p.m.–8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 5 p.m.–8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 4:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 4:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Bank of Utah Championship purse
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 23 –Sunday, Oct. 26
- Where: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Purse: $6 million ($1.08 million winner’s share)
- 2024 champion: Matt McCarty
Bank of Utah Championship notable golfers
Maverick McNealy: The 29-year-old got his first PGA Tour win at last year’s RSM Classic during the fall swing. Since then, he posted seven top-10 finishes and a runner-up, but hasn’t managed to get another win. Despite that, his consistent play has led to him being the 19th-ranked golfer in the world and he heads into this week as the +1200 betting favorite. Can he live up to expectations in Utah?
Matt McCarty: Last year’s winner didn’t translate the win into a strong 2025. He has just two top 10s in 2025. The good news is he now returns to a course where he’ll have plenty of confidence. He’s listed at +3500 to win this event for the second straight year.
Bank of Utah Championship best bets
Kurt Kitayama +2000
Kurt Kitayama enters this week in fantastic form. He’s second in the field in strokes-gained tee-to-green over the past three months. He has a win at the 3M Open in July over a much deeper field and followed that up with a T9 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and a T19 at the BMW Championship. In my opinion, he should be favored, being in great form with wins over much stronger fields. He also has experience at this course, finishing T25 last year.
Mac Meissner +5000
Continuing with the theme of betting on golfers who have shown some solid form of late, Mac Meissner has gained strokes in all four major areas over the past three months and ranks fifth in the field in total strokes gained in that time frame. Despite that, he's listed at 50-1 to win this week. Just like Kitayama, he also finished T25 at this event last season.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!