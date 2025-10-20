SI

2025 Bank of Utah Championship Full Field: PGA Tour Fall at Midway Point

The PGA Tour heads back to Utah for the fourth of seven fall events which will determine fully exempt players for 2026.

Matt McCarty returns to defend his title at the Black Desert Championship.
After a week off following a run to Japan, the PGA Tour’s FedEx fall schedule resumes with a trip to the rugged Utah desert.

Last year’s inaugural Black Desert Championship now has a corporate sponsor in the Bank of Utah but returns to the Black Desert Resort and a unique Tom Weiskopf-designed course that guides players through, yes, a black desert landscape.

Most of the 132 players aren’t teeing it up for the views, though. Fully exempt cards are still up for grabs for 2026, with a reminder again that only the top 100 in points, not 125, will have full privileges on Tour.

The top 50 from the FedEx Cup playoffs are safe and roughly the next 25 to 30 are too, with everyone below that looking for big weeks in the seven FedEx fall events, and the Bank of Utah Championship is the fourth of the seven. 

Players like Matt McCarty (No. 84, the defending champion), Mac Meissner (87), Sami Valimaki (97), Isaiah Salinda (101), Joel Dahmen (103) and Lanto Griffin (108) are all looking to improve their standing. In addition to fighting for status, the top 10 in points via the fall tournaments are exempt for the first two signature events of 2026 (though one of those, the season-opening Sentry, remains in doubt).

Max Homa is arguably the biggest name in the field; he’s 100th in points but is secure through 2028 thanks to previous wins. He’s taking on a heavy fall schedule to get his game back after a lackluster 2025 regular season. 

2025 Bank of Utah Championship Full Field

132 players

Akina, Kihei +

Albertson, Anders

Andersen, Mason

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brennan, Michael +

Buckley, Hayden

Campos, Rafael

Capan III, Frankie

Castillo, Ricky

Champ, Cameron

Chandler, Will

Clanton, Luke

Cone, Trevor

Coody, Pierceson

Covello, Vince

Cummins, Quade

Dahmen, Joel

Day, Jason

Del Solar, Cristobal

Dickson, Taylor

Dunlap, Nick

Endycott, Harrison

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Ford, David

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Goodwin, Noah

Gordon, Will

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hardy, Nick

Higgs, Harry

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Howe, Connor +

Hubbard, Mark

Jaeger, Stephan

Kanaya, Takumi

Kim, Chan

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Kohles, Ben

Laird, Martin

Liechty, David +

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Lundell, Carson +

Manassero, Matteo

Martin, Ben

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Onishi, Kaito

Pak, John

Palmer, Ryan

Paul, Jeremy

Perez, Victor

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Piercy, Scott

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Redman, Doc

Riedel, Matthew

Rodgers, Patrick

Rosenmueller, Thomas

Roy, Kevin

Rozner, Antoine

Ryder, Sam

Salinda, Isaiah

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Sharp, Tommy #

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Springer, Hayden

Streelman, Kevin

Suber, Jackson

Summerhays, Preston +

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Thornberry, Braden

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Velo, Kevin

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Danny

Wallace, Matt

Whaley, Vince

Widing, Tim

Wu, Dylan

Xiong, Norman

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion


