2025 Bank of Utah Championship Full Field: PGA Tour Fall at Midway Point
After a week off following a run to Japan, the PGA Tour’s FedEx fall schedule resumes with a trip to the rugged Utah desert.
Last year’s inaugural Black Desert Championship now has a corporate sponsor in the Bank of Utah but returns to the Black Desert Resort and a unique Tom Weiskopf-designed course that guides players through, yes, a black desert landscape.
Most of the 132 players aren’t teeing it up for the views, though. Fully exempt cards are still up for grabs for 2026, with a reminder again that only the top 100 in points, not 125, will have full privileges on Tour.
The top 50 from the FedEx Cup playoffs are safe and roughly the next 25 to 30 are too, with everyone below that looking for big weeks in the seven FedEx fall events, and the Bank of Utah Championship is the fourth of the seven.
Players like Matt McCarty (No. 84, the defending champion), Mac Meissner (87), Sami Valimaki (97), Isaiah Salinda (101), Joel Dahmen (103) and Lanto Griffin (108) are all looking to improve their standing. In addition to fighting for status, the top 10 in points via the fall tournaments are exempt for the first two signature events of 2026 (though one of those, the season-opening Sentry, remains in doubt).
Max Homa is arguably the biggest name in the field; he’s 100th in points but is secure through 2028 thanks to previous wins. He’s taking on a heavy fall schedule to get his game back after a lackluster 2025 regular season.
132 players
Akina, Kihei +
Albertson, Anders
Andersen, Mason
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Brennan, Michael +
Buckley, Hayden
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Champ, Cameron
Chandler, Will
Clanton, Luke
Cone, Trevor
Coody, Pierceson
Covello, Vince
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Day, Jason
Del Solar, Cristobal
Dickson, Taylor
Dunlap, Nick
Endycott, Harrison
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Ford, David
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hardy, Nick
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Howe, Connor +
Hubbard, Mark
Jaeger, Stephan
Kanaya, Takumi
Kim, Chan
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knowles, Philip
Kohles, Ben
Laird, Martin
Liechty, David +
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Lundell, Carson +
Manassero, Matteo
Martin, Ben
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matt
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Palmer, Ryan
Paul, Jeremy
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Piercy, Scott
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Redman, Doc
Riedel, Matthew
Rodgers, Patrick
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Salinda, Isaiah
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Sharp, Tommy #
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Springer, Hayden
Streelman, Kevin
Suber, Jackson
Summerhays, Preston +
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Whaley, Vince
Widing, Tim
Wu, Dylan
Xiong, Norman
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion