Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Prediction, Odds and Best Bets for Champions League Week 3
Barcelona is off to a red-hot start to the season. Despite an underwhelming offseason and transfer window, Barcelona won 10 of their first 12 games in all competitions, scoring a whopping 39 goals in the process. They have scored 13 goals in their last three games, winning each by a margin of at least three games.
Manager Hansi Flick is doing this with one of the youngest teams in Europe. Key starters like Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal have yet to turn 19 and their backbone in the midfield, Marc Casado and Pedri are both 21 years old.
Bayern Munich, on the other hand, is one of the most experienced sides in the continent. Their manager is the young and inexperienced Vincent Kompany but with Harry Kane, Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, and Joshua Kimmich playing huge roles for the team, the German side has a massive veteran edge.
Barcelona has a massive advantage in a different area. Flick knows his opponent very well as he has coached Bayern between 2019 and 2021, and the German national team between 2021 and 2023. He knows the Bayern players arguably better than Kompany does.
With revenge on Flick’s mind, this will surely be a barn burner in Barcelona. Both teams lost their matches in Gameweek 2, making this a near must-win. Let’s take a closer look at the matchup.
Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Odds and Total
Moneyline:
Barcelona: +135
Draw: +295
Bayern Munich: +170
Total Goals:
Over 3.5: -110
Under 3.5: -115
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -300
No: +230
Spread:
Barcelona -0.5: +125
Bayern Munich +0.5: -175
Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024
- Time: 3:00 pm EST
- Venue: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports, Paramount+, Vix Premium
Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Prediction and Pick
This fixture has been as lopsided as any Champions League fixture in recent years. Bayern has beaten Barcelona in each of their last five games, scoring 19 goals and allowing only two in the same span. Flick was Bayern’s manager when they completely obliterated Barcelona 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2020.
Barcelona desperately wants to turn the tide around. Considering their hot streak, they will like their chances in this game but Bayern simply has too big of a talent advantage. Plus, they just lost their previous Champions League game to Aston Villa and it’s very hard to see them lose two in a row. In fact, they haven’t lost two Champions League games in a row since the 2016-17 season.
Bayern’s biggest weakness is their shaky backline. Kim Min-Jae and Dayot Upamecano partnership is prone to mistakes. Barcelona will create chances and will likely score.
On the other end of the field, however, it will be very difficult to slow down the Bayern attack. Harry Kane already has 13 goals in nine games and Michael Olise looks like one of the signings of the summer. They are clicking early, playing well, and scoring with ease.
Taking over 2.5 or 3.5 goals would be a solid bet here as well but let’s take a risk and go with Bayern Munich to win.
Pick: Bayern Munich +170
