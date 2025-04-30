Barcelona vs. Inter Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Champions League Semifinals
The second of the two juicy semifinals matchups in the Champions League will be between Barcelona and Inter. Despite impressive runs this far into the tournament, the two sides are in completely different forms as of late. Not only did Barcelona just lift the Copa del Rey trophy, but they are also four points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga with five games left in the season. An impressive treble for Hansi Flick in his first year in charge is very much on the cards.
Inter, on the other hand, has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks. Their treble hopes went down the sink after back-to-back losses in Serie A against Bologna and Roma, and getting eliminated in Coppa Italia by their bitter rivals, AC Milan. While their Scudetto chances are still alive, they are three points behind league leaders Napoli with four games left.
That is why the semifinal clash against Barcelona is Simone Inzaghi’s only hope to salvage something from this season. The reigning Italian champions are hoping to get back to the Champions League final after a one-year hiatus and take home the trophy for the first time since 2010.
Flick’s Barcelona poses the toughest challenge yet for Inter, who took down Feyenoord and a short-handed Bayern Munich side in the previous two rounds. The Catalan side has been one of the most consistently dominant teams in Europe all season, playing an exciting brand of soccer and scoring in bunches. Yet, they are also a young and inexperienced team that no one expected to get this far. Will Barcelona continue their dream season or will Inter be the first team to slow down the explosive Barca attack?
Barcelona vs. Inter Odds and Total
To Advance:
Barcelona: -194
Inter: +156
Moneyline:
Barcelona: -160
Draw: +320
Inter: +410
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -172
Under 2.5: +140
Over 3.5: +144
Under 3.5: -178
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -174
No: +136
Half-Time Result:
Barcelona: +105
Draw: +135
Inter: +410
Double Chance:
Inter or Draw: +120
Barcelona vs. Inter How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc, Barcelona, Spain
- How to Watch (TV): Paramount+, CBS Sports, Fubo
Barcelona vs. Inter Prediction and Pick
Robert Lewandowski’s status for the game remains the most important question ahead of the first leg. The veteran striker has been on a tear this season, scoring 40 goals in 44 starts but is currently dealing with a muscle injury and is deemed questionable for Wednesday. In Lewandowski’s absence, Barcelona doesn’t have a proper backup. We will likely see Ferran Torres get the start or Dani Olmo deployed as a false nine, but neither player has the goal-scoring acumen of the Polish striker.
Even in the case of Lewandowski’s absence, Barcelona remains a dangerous offensive team. They have scored 37 goals in 12 Champions League games, six more than any team in the competition, and have 89 goals in 33 games in La Liga, 23 more than the second highest-scoring team in Spain. Raphinha is in the midst of a Ballon d’Or caliber season and this combined with the creativity and dynamism possessed by Pedri and Gavi in the midfield, makes Barcelona one of the most lethal teams in the world when in possession.
Going up against Inter’s sturdy defense, however, is a different challenge. The Italians’ poor form has largely been related to their lack of offensive creation as they remain a difficult team to score on. They have only conceded a remarkable five goals in 12 Champions League games so far, easily the best mark in the competition.
Unlike Barcelona, Inter has a ton of high-level experience as one of the oldest teams in the competition. They have played these types of two-legged fixtures in recent years and have an excellent sense for how to plan for them. They basically have the same core from two seasons ago when they came agonizingly close to lifting the trophy against Man City in the CL Final.
Inter will have no problem allowing Barcelona to dominate possession. They will deploy a compact defense, similarly to the one they had in the first leg against Bayern Munich in the quarter finals. Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez will look for spaces behind Barcelona’s shaky backline. Inter likes to spread their opposition with their wingbacks in the 3-5-2 setup. Against a Barcelona side that likes to deploy a dangerously high defensive line, the Italians will almost certainly get their chances. If they can convert them, they should be able to go home for the second leg with a major advantage.
Pick: Double Chance - Inter or Draw: +120
