2025 Sanderson Farms Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The Sanderson Farms Championship is offering a $6 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Min Woo Lee is in the field this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Min Woo Lee is in the field this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship. / Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The FedEx Cup fall series has shifted to Jackson, Miss., and the Sanderson Farms Championship. It's offering a $6 million purse, with $1.08 million to the winner.

The event kicked off just four days after the Ryder Cup wrapped at Bethpage Black, an event we won't soon forget. There's only one Ryder Cupper from either team in the field: Rasmus Hojgaard from Team Europe, who went 0-2 in his matches.

There are four of the top 50 players in the world teeing up: Akshay Bhatia (No. 34), Min Woo Lee (No. 43), Sam Stevens (No. 46) and J.T. Poston (No. 48). Kevin Yu has returned as the defending champion.

In 2024, the Sanderson host venue, Jackson Country Club, was the fifth-easiest course on Tour (out of 50), with a scoring average of 69.416 (2.585 strokes under par), so look for a low score to raise the trophy on Sunday.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 Sanderson Farms Championship Final Payouts

Win: $1.08 million

2: $654,000

3: $414,000

4: $294,000

5: $246,000

6: $217,500

7: $202,500

8: $187,500

9: $175,500

10: $163,500

11: $151,500

12: $139,500

13: $127,500

14: $115,500

15: $109,500

16: $103,500

17: $97,500

18: $91,500

19: $85,500

20: $79,500

21: $73,500

22: $67,500

23: $62,700

24: $57,900

25: $53,100

26: $48,300

27: $46,500

28: $44,700

29: $42,900

30: $41,100

31: $39,300

32: $37,500

33: $35,700

34: $34,200

35: $32,700

36: $31,200

37: $29,700

38: $28,500

39: $27,300

40: $26,100

41: $24,900

42: $23,700

43: $22,500

44: $21,300

45: $20,100

46: $18,900

47: $17,700

48: $16,740

49: $15,900

50: $15,420

51: $15,060

52: $14,700

53: $14,460

54: $14,220

55: $14,100

56: $13,980

57: $13,860

58: $13,740

59: $13,620

60: $13,500

61: $13,380

62: $13,260

63: $13,140

64: $13,020

65: $12,900

