2025 Sanderson Farms Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The FedEx Cup fall series has shifted to Jackson, Miss., and the Sanderson Farms Championship. It's offering a $6 million purse, with $1.08 million to the winner.
The event kicked off just four days after the Ryder Cup wrapped at Bethpage Black, an event we won't soon forget. There's only one Ryder Cupper from either team in the field: Rasmus Hojgaard from Team Europe, who went 0-2 in his matches.
There are four of the top 50 players in the world teeing up: Akshay Bhatia (No. 34), Min Woo Lee (No. 43), Sam Stevens (No. 46) and J.T. Poston (No. 48). Kevin Yu has returned as the defending champion.
In 2024, the Sanderson host venue, Jackson Country Club, was the fifth-easiest course on Tour (out of 50), with a scoring average of 69.416 (2.585 strokes under par), so look for a low score to raise the trophy on Sunday.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 Sanderson Farms Championship Final Payouts
Win: $1.08 million
2: $654,000
3: $414,000
4: $294,000
5: $246,000
6: $217,500
7: $202,500
8: $187,500
9: $175,500
10: $163,500
11: $151,500
12: $139,500
13: $127,500
14: $115,500
15: $109,500
16: $103,500
17: $97,500
18: $91,500
19: $85,500
20: $79,500
21: $73,500
22: $67,500
23: $62,700
24: $57,900
25: $53,100
26: $48,300
27: $46,500
28: $44,700
29: $42,900
30: $41,100
31: $39,300
32: $37,500
33: $35,700
34: $34,200
35: $32,700
36: $31,200
37: $29,700
38: $28,500
39: $27,300
40: $26,100
41: $24,900
42: $23,700
43: $22,500
44: $21,300
45: $20,100
46: $18,900
47: $17,700
48: $16,740
49: $15,900
50: $15,420
51: $15,060
52: $14,700
53: $14,460
54: $14,220
55: $14,100
56: $13,980
57: $13,860
58: $13,740
59: $13,620
60: $13,500
61: $13,380
62: $13,260
63: $13,140
64: $13,020
65: $12,900