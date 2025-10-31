Bears vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Can Chicago Cover?)
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to the Jets as they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.
The Bengals were favored last week after taking down the Steelers, but couldn’t hold on to make it two wins in a row.
As for the Bears, they saw their four-game winning streak snapped last week despite Lamar Jackson not playing for the Ravens.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 9 matchup.
Bears vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bears -3 (-105)
- Bengals +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bears: -155
- Bengals: +130
Total
- 51.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The spread has moved an important 1.5 points since the odds opened for this game with the Bears moving from -1.5 to -3. The total has also moved up by a point.
Can the Bears get back on track in Cincinnati?
Bears vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction
Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
I was confused why the Bengals were such big favorites against the Jets last week, and they proved they weren't deserving of being so, and now they're just 2-point favorites against a solid Bears team on Sunday. The Bengals remain a bottom-five team in the NFL, ranking 29th in DVOA and 31st in Net Yards per Play.
The Bears come in at 19th in DVOA, and while they still have plenty of areas they can improve on, they're a significantly better team than the Bengals and should be at least field goal favorites, in my opinion. Put the Joe Flacco Thursday night performance from two weeks ago out of your mind; the Bengals are the far worse team in this matchup.
Pick: Bears -2 (-110)
The Bengals are a shell of themselves without Joe Burrow under center, even if Joe Flacco is still making passes back there. As Iain wrote, the Bears are a team on the up and up, while the Bengals are stuck in the basement.
The Bears have already won two tough road games, both by a final score of 25-24, and Cincinnati is 2-2 at home.
Final Score Prediction: Bears 27, Bengals 24
