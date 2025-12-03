NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 14
Unless you're a fan of taking big underdogs to pull off huge upsets, you probably had a rough time with your NFL Week 13 picks. If you did, don't worry, so did the SI Team. Seven of the eight panelists had a losing week, with Matt Verderame being the only one to walk away with a profit.
We move on to Week 14 as we officially enter the final stretch of the season. Let's take a look at everyone's picks to win each game set to take place this week, including the Sunday Night Football showdown between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.
Week 13 Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 9-7 (-3.71 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 9-7 (-2.62 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 10-6 (-0.42 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 9-7 (-1.42 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 9-7 (-3.71 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 11-5 (+1.33 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 8-8 (-0.75 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 9-7 (-2.62 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 126-67-1 (-3.14 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 125-68-1 (-4.68 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 115-88-1 (-15.63 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 129-64-1 (+14.8 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 121-72-1 (-9.66 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 134-59-1 (+10.07 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 112-81-1 (-14.42 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 126-68-1 (-1.98 units)
NFL Week 14 Picks
All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Cowboys (+142) vs. Lions (-170)
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
Dolphins (-155) vs. Jets (+130)
- Clare Brennan: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Jets
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Jets
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
- Iain MacMillan: Dolphins
- Peter Dewey: Jets
Steelers (+245) vs. Ravens (-305)
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
Saints (+340) vs. Buccaneers (-440)
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
Colts (-125) vs. Jaguars (+105)
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
- Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
Titans (+164) vs. Browns (-198)
- Clare Brennan: Browns
- Mitch Goldich: Browns
- Gilberto Manzano: Titans
- Conor Orr: Browns
- John Pluym: Browns
- Matt Verderame: Browns
- Iain MacMillan: Titans
- Peter Dewey: Browns
Commanders (+110) vs. Vikings (-130)
- Clare Brennan: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Commanders
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Commanders
- Iain MacMillan: Vikings
- Peter Dewey: Commanders
Seahawks (-410) vs. Falcons (+320)
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
Bengals (+215) vs. Bills (-265)
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Broncos (-410) vs. Raiders (+320)
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
Bears (+250) vs. Packers (-310)
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Bears
- Peter Dewey: Bears
Rams (-425) vs. Cardinals (+330)
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Texans (+145) vs. Chiefs (-175)
- Clare Brennan: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
Eagles (-155) vs. Chargers (+130)
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Chargers
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
