NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 14

Iain MacMillan

The Sports Illustrated team gives their picks for all 14 games in Week 14.
Unless you're a fan of taking big underdogs to pull off huge upsets, you probably had a rough time with your NFL Week 13 picks. If you did, don't worry, so did the SI Team. Seven of the eight panelists had a losing week, with Matt Verderame being the only one to walk away with a profit.

We move on to Week 14 as we officially enter the final stretch of the season. Let's take a look at everyone's picks to win each game set to take place this week, including the Sunday Night Football showdown between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 13 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 14 Picks

All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cowboys (+142) vs. Lions (-170)

  • Clare Brennan: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys
  • Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
  • Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Dolphins (-155) vs. Jets (+130)

  • Clare Brennan: Dolphins
  • Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jets
  • Conor Orr: Dolphins
  • John Pluym: Jets
  • Matt Verderame: Dolphins
  • Iain MacMillan: Dolphins
  • Peter Dewey: Jets

Steelers (+245) vs. Ravens (-305)

  • Clare Brennan: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Steelers
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens

Saints (+340) vs. Buccaneers (-440)

  • Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
  • Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
  • Peter Dewey: Buccaneers

Colts (-125) vs. Jaguars (+105)

  • Clare Brennan: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars
  • Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
  • Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Titans (+164) vs. Browns (-198)

  • Clare Brennan: Browns
  • Mitch Goldich: Browns
  • Gilberto Manzano: Titans
  • Conor Orr: Browns
  • John Pluym: Browns
  • Matt Verderame: Browns
  • Iain MacMillan: Titans
  • Peter Dewey: Browns

Commanders (+110) vs. Vikings (-130)

  • Clare Brennan: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Commanders
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr: Vikings
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Commanders
  • Iain MacMillan: Vikings
  • Peter Dewey: Commanders

Seahawks (-410) vs. Falcons (+320)

  • Clare Brennan: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Bengals (+215) vs. Bills (-265)

  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

Broncos (-410) vs. Raiders (+320)

  • Clare Brennan: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Broncos
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos

Bears (+250) vs. Packers (-310)

  • Clare Brennan: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Bears
  • Peter Dewey: Bears

Rams (-425) vs. Cardinals (+330)

  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Texans (+145) vs. Chiefs (-175)

  • Clare Brennan: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Chiefs
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Eagles (-155) vs. Chargers (+130)

  • Clare Brennan: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Chargers
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

