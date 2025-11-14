Bears vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Can Chicago Stay Hot?)
It’s an NFC North showdown on Sunday afternoon with the Chicago Bears visiting the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings have struggled so far this season at 4-5, including 1-3 at home, while the Bears are a surprising 6-3 and 3-2 on the road.
The oddsmakers have the Vikings as slight home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup.
Bears vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears +2.5 (+102)
- Vikings -2.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Bears: +124
- Vikings: -148
Total
- 48.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The spread has moved a half point from -3 to -2.5 since the odds opened for this game. The total has also shifted, going up from 46.5 to 48.5.
Which NFC North rival will come away victorious?
Bears vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in SI’s Bears vs. Vikings betting preview:
The Bears have struggled against the Vikings in recent years, and that’s putting it lightly. Minnesota has won nine of the past 10 meetings, including all three since a 12-10 Bears win in 2023.
But this time around might be different.
The Vikings have been inconsistent this season, and are just 1-3 at home. The Bears have needed comebacks in recent weeks, but I like them to get the win in Minnesota.
Pick: Bears moneyline (+130)
This should be a great game in Minnesota. Four of the last five meetings have been decided by six points or fewer, including the Vikings’ 27-24 victory back in Week 1.
I’ll stick with my Bears pick for this one, with the Vikings struggling to find their game.
Final Score Prediction: Bears 27, Vikings 24
