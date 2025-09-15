Bengals' Super Bowl Odds Hit Rock Bottom With Joe Burrow Reportedly Set to Miss 3 Months
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reportedly will need to have surgery on his turf toe injury that he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 and will miss a minimum of three months as he recovers.
This is a brutal blow for the Bengals, who have seen their odds in the futures market take a hit ever since Burrow exited the team's Week 2 win over Jacksonville.
Cincy was +2500 to win the Super Bowl ahead of Week 2, but it fell to +3500 immediately after Burrow went down. Then it was reported that Burrow may need surgery to repair his injury, and DraftKings dropped the Bengals from +3500 to +4500 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
Now, Cincy is +5000 at DraftKings to win the Super Bowl, as it appears Burrow will be out until at least mid-December with his injury. Jake Browning is set to start for the Bengals while Burrow is out, but ESPN's Adam Schefter said Cincy is reaching out to other free-agent quarterbacks to help fill the roster spot as well.
Burrow's injury is a massive blow to a Cincy team that is all-in on its offense in the 2025 season. The Bengals are 2-0, but it's hard to see them making the playoffs without their star quarterback. Cincy has a tough next four weeks with games against Minnesota, Denver, Detroit and Green Bay on the schedule.
DraftKings currently has Cincy set at +150 to make the playoffs (an implied probability of 40%). Burrow has also been taken off the board in the latest MVP odds after being set as the favorite at points in the offseason.
