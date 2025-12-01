NFL Week 14 Opening Odds for Every Game (Ravens, Packers, Chiefs Favored at Home)
A ton is at stake in the NFL playoff picture in Week 14, as bunch of massive division clashes will take place.
So, here's a crash course on a few:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: This is the first of two meetings between these teams to close out the regular season, as they battle for first in the division. The winner of Sunday's matchup will have the top spot heading into Week 15.
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Chicago (9-3) has the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the NFC North, but it could lose that against the Green Bay Packers (8-3-1) on Sunday. Chicago knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 to win a fifth game in a row.
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs: A Sunday night game for the ages! This isn't a divisional matchup, but the Chiefs (6-6) need a win over the Texans (7-5) if they want a real chance to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, Houston has a chance to win the AFC South still with a few weeks to play. The Texans have won four games in a row.
This is the final week of the regular season with teams on the bye, as the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers are all off.
With so much at stake in the playoff picture, there are some interesting lines for this week's action.
If you have an early lean for a game, now's a great time to get your bets in before the lines move.
Here's a breakdown of the opening odds for every NFL game in Week 14 of the 2025 season.
NFL Odds for Every Week 14 Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thursday Night Football – Dec. 4
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions
- Spread: Lions -3 (-120)
- Total: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Dec. 7 – 1 p.m. EST Games
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets
- Spread: Dolphins -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Spread: Ravens -6.5 (-115)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread: Bucs -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread: Colts -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns
- Spread: Browns -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 33.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Washington Commanders vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Spread: Vikings -1.5 (-105)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Spread: Seahawks -7.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills
- Spread: Bills -6.5 (-110)
- Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Dec. 7 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread: Broncos -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
- Spread: Packers -6 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Spread: Rams -7.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Dec. 7
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: Chiefs -4.5 (-105)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Dec. 8
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: Eagles -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
