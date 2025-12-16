Bengals vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins were hoping their Week 16 matchup would have playoff implications, but both teams have been eliminated from contention after Week 15 losses.
Regardless, they'll face each other in a Sunday showdown, and we're going to bet it. Let's take a look at the odds and my prediction.
Bengals vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bengals -1.5 (-107)
- Dolphins +1.5 (-113)
Moneyline
- Bengals -124
- Dolphins +104
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-107)
- UNDER 50.5 (-113)
Bengals vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 21
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bengals Record: 4-10
- Dolphins Record: 6-8
Bengals vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Bengals' last five games
- Dolphins are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games vs. Bengals
- Bengals have gone 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games played in Miami
- The UNDER is 5-2 in Miami's last seven games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the last eight meetings between these two teams
- Dolphins are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC North opponents
Bengals vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- PJ Jules, S - Questionable
- Tee Higgins, WR - Questionable
- Amarius Mims, OT - Questionable
- Kris Jenkins Jr., DT - Questionable
- Charlie Jones, WR - Questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, S - Questionable
- Ollie Gordon II, RB - Questionable
- Larry Borom, OT - Questionable
- Elijah Campbell, S - Questionable
- Caleb Johnson, LB - IR
Bengals vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch
- Joe Burrow, QB - Cincinnati Bengals
Are Joe Burrow's days in Cincinnati numbered? If you read between the lines, he's starting to get tired of constantly taking hits behind the Bengals' offensive line and putting up points, but losing because of a bad defense. Regardless, he plans on playing the rest of the season even with the Bengals being eliminated from contention. How these last three games go could have an impact on his offseason.
Bengals vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Bengals in this game:
Hidden in the stretch of the Dolphins' recent wins against bad offenses is how bad the Miami defense is. They rank in the bottom 10 in almost every single defensive metric, including allowing teams to average 6.8 yards per pass attempt while ranking 23rd in opponent dropback EPA and 29th in opponent dropback success rate.
The Bengals may be out of the mix, but Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will still be on the field, and that's enough to torch the Dolphins' defense. Does Tua Tagovailoa have enough to keep pace with the Cincinnati offense? I don't think so.
Pick: Bengals -1.5 (-107) via Caesars
