Bengals vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 10
The Cincinnati Bengals are sitting at 4-5 through the first nine weeks of the NFL season, but an upset win against the Baltimore Ravens will put them firmly back in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC.
You can check out the odds for the game, as well as my best bet, in my full betting preview here. In this article, we're going to take a look at three of my favorite prop bets for this Thursday Night Football showdown in the AFC North.
Let's dive into it.
Bengals vs. Ravens Player Props
- Joe Burrow OVER 254.5 Pass Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Derrick Henry OVER 90.5 Rush Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Chase Brown UNDER 58.5 Rush Yards (-115) via DraftKings
Joe Burrow OVER 254.5 Pass Yards (-115)
Joe Burrow torched the Ravens secondary back in Week 5, completing 30-of-39 passes for 392 yards. I expect a similar performance from him in the rematch as he gets to face one of the worst secondaries in the NFL.
The Ravens are allowing 7.4 yards per pass attempt while ranking 29th in opponent dropback EPA and 23rd in opponent dropback success rate. Burrow is already averaging 249.3 passing yards per game this season so it shouldn't be much to ask from him to throw for 255 against this Baltimore secondary.
Derrick Henry OVER 90.5 Rush Yards (-114)
The Bengals' run defense is as bad as the Ravens' secondary, so we're going to go ahead and bet the OVER 90.5 rushing yards for Derrick Henry. The Bengals come into this week ranking 30th in opponent rush EPA and dead last in opponent rush success rate.
Henry is already averaging 6.3 yards per carry and 116.9 yards per game so as long as he stays healthy and the Ravens stick to their run game, Henry could soar over this total on Thursday night.
Chase Brown UNDER 58.5 Rush Yards (-115)
As bad as the Ravens' secondary is, their defense has been great against the run this season. They're third in the NFL in opponent rush EPA and first in opponent rush success rate. They're also allowing the fewest yards per carry, giving up 3.4 yards per rush, 0.3 fewer than the next best defense.
The Bengals will need to rely on their passing game to attack the Ravens where they're weak, so we're going to fade their running back and take the UNDER on Chase Brown's rushing yards.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
