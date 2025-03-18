Best College Basketball Predictions and Picks Today (How to Bet March Madness Second Round)
The NCAA Tournament action continues on Saturday with second round action across the country with eight Sweet 16 spots on the line.
The games begin in the afternoon with one of the few double digit seeds to advance out of the first round with McNeese set to face Purdue as a small betting underdog with fellow double digit seed Arkansas matched up with St. John’s.
The nightcap features a high level matchup between Houston and Gonzaga in a battle of a pair of arguably top 10 teams.
Here’s our best bets for those three games!
Best College Basketball Bets Today, NCAA Tournament Second Round
- McNeese (+6) vs. Purdue
- Arkansas (+6.5) vs. St. John’s
- Houston (-5) vs. Gonzaga
McNeese vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
This matchup sets up for a McNeese cover and possible win in the Round of 32.
The Cowboys' compact defense that showed a matchup zone in the first round gave Clemson fits en route to the two-point victory, and the team may have more up its sleeve in this one.
The Boilermakers are reliant on Smith’s shot creation for himself and others as well as Kaufman-Renn’s deft touch around the rim. However, McNeese doesn’t allow many post-ups and is elite at defending it with its array of size in the frontcourt.
In a small sample size, Purdue struggled to score against zone defenses this season, and on a quick turnaround, I expect head coach Will Wade to deploy it yet again in this one.
On the other, McNeese is a team that does its best getting downhill and finishing inside, a big issue for Purdue, who is 348th in the country this season in two-point field goal percentage allowed.
Look for McNeese to keep this close as Purdue’s offense struggles to find its footing and the team struggles to keep Cowboys away from the rim.
PICK: McNeese +6
Arkansas vs. St. John’s Prediction and Pick
I like Arkansas at a big number to keep this game competitive and possibly spark a second upset and advance to the Round of 32.
The Razorbacks, like St. John's, is built around its strong defense, but its the upside of the Hogs offense that makes me bullish they can keep this within the number. Arkansas is shooting at a near-34% clip from beyond the arc, 104th in the country, since the start of February, and has also been imposing its will getting downhill. The Razorbacks are also 10th in free throw rate.
If the team can avoid letting St. John’s get into transition opportunities, the team will have far more success in the halfcourt slowing down the Red Storm’s shaky offense. The team fell behind early against Nebraska Omaha, but settled in and blew the No. 15 seed out, but the Red Storm continued to prove to be a concerning offense. Pitino’s group is shooting below 31% from deep on a bottom 25 rate in the country.
If Arkansas can build an early lead, St. John’s will surely ramp up the ball pressure, but with the team’s ability to handle contact from the rigors of the SEC and also hand St. John’s some looming free throw regression – opponents are shooting 66% at the charity stripe, the third lowest in the country.
I don’t trust St. John’s to cover a big number against a team that has plenty of pedigree in terms of talent and is possibly realizing its ceiling at the right time.
PICK: Arkansas +6.5
Gonzaga vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
Many will point to the torrid effort Gonzaga posted in the first round as a sign that the team can keep up with Houston, but I believe that the Georgia result is a bit misleading.
The Bulldogs came out firing in that one, shooting 11-of-14 to start that helped build a 25-3 lead in the first few minutes. However, this matchup is quite a different one against Houston’s elite defense that won’t turn the ball over nor lose wings flying off of off-ball screens.
This is a poor matchup for Gonzaga’s defense, which likes to play in transition, which is as hard as ever to do against Houston’s defense. The Cougars rank in the top quarter of the country in transition denial rate. In the halfcourt, Houston’s post-denial will make life difficult for the Zags offense that prefers to run through Graham Ike in the post.
The Bulldogs shot 60% from three-point range in the first-round win, but this is an offense that would much prefer to get to the rim, outside the top 300 in three-point rate.
I believe the team gets out-muscled on the glass and plays out of its comfort zone on offense in the half-court, leading to a Houston cover.
PICK: Houston -5
