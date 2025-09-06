Best College Football Bets Today for Week 2 (Predictions for Iowa-Iowa State, Georgia Southern-USC, and More)
The weekend is here, which means college football is back in action! We may not have as many marquee matchups as we had in Week 1, but there are still plenty of great bets to place.
If you're looking for great wagers for today's action, I have you covered. I have a little bit of something for everyone, including a bet on an underdog, a total, and a big favorite. Let's dive into them.
College Football Best Bets Today
- Iowa +145 vs. Iowa State via Caesars via BetMGM
- Middle Tennessee vs. Wisconsin UNDER 45.5 (-115) via BetMGM
- USC -29 (-110) vs. Georgia Southern via Caesars
Iowa vs. Iowa State Prediction
I’m not going to let the Cyclones’ dominant win against South Dakota convince me that they should be 3-point favorites in this game. I still feel they got largely outplayed in Week 0, despite beating the Kansas State Wildcats. Let’s not forget that Iowa State had one of the worst run defenses in the country last season. Now, the Cyclones have to face a run-first offense that boasts plenty of talent at the running back position. I think the Hawkeyes have a great chance to pull off this upset.
Pick: Iowa +145
Middle Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Prediction
Wisconsin may end up being a great UNDER team this season. The Badgers beat Miami-Ohio in Week 1 by a score of just 17-0. In the game, they averaged 4.5 yards per play, which ranked 63rd in the country last week, but they also allowed the fewest yards per play defensively, giving up just 2.7. If that trend continues, the Badgers could have an elite defense, but one of the worst offenses in college football. Middle Tennessee, which scored just 14 points against Austin Peay last week, likely won't contribute much to the final score.
Pick: UNDER 45.5 (-115)
Georgia Southern vs. USC Prediction
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I broke down why USC to cover this big spread against Georgia Southern is one of my favorite bets on the board on Saturday:
The USC Trojans gained a blistering 10.3 yards per play in Week 1 against Missouri State, which is 1.3 more yards per play than any other team in the country in the opening week. Sure, it was against a horrific Missouri State team, but the Trojans now play another bad team in Georgia Southern. The Panthers allowed Fresno State to put up 42 points and gain 7.4 yards against them in Week 1. There’s no reason why USC can’t win this game in another blowout.
Pick: USC -29 (-110)
