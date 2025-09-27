Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 5 (Bet on Malik Benson to Find the End Zone)
Today's college football action is set to begin in just a few short hours, so if you haven't already, it's time to place your bets.
If you live in a state that allows betting on player props in college sports, you'd be doing yourself a disservice if you don't place a few props on today's games. If you want to get in on the action, I'm here to help you out. I have three that I'm targeting, including Malik Benson, to score a touchdown.
College Football Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 5
- Antwan Raymond UNDER 66.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Rocco Becht UNDER 235.5 Passing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Malik Benson Anytime Touchdown (+245) via DraftKings
Antwan Raymond UNDER 66.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Minnesota has had the best rushing defense in the country so far this season. They lead the country in opponent EPA per rush at -0.37; they're also allowing just 2.65 yards per carry and an opponent rush success rate of 23.8%. That could lead to a rough outing for Rutgers' starting running back, Antwan Raymond. He's coming off a performance against Iowa where he managed to record just 62 yards on 18 carries.
Rocco Becht UNDER 235.5 Passing Yards (-115)
I'm already high on Arizona to pull off the upset against Iowa State this weekend, and one of the reasons why is the Wildcats' secondary.
Arizona ranks second in the country in opponent EPA per dropback at -0.48, and they're also allowing just 4.05 yards per dropback. That adds up to a tough task for Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht, who has failed to go over this total in two of his four starts this season. He failed to reach 200 passing yards in either game against an FCS team, Kansas State, and Iowa. I love the UNDER on his passing yards number on Saturday of 235.5.
Malik Benson Anytime Touchdown (+245)
Malik Benson leads Oregon in receptions this season with 14, two more than any other player. He also already has two touchdown receptions. He and the Ducks now get to face a Penn State team that ranks 17th in opponent dropback EPA while allowing 5.58 yards per dropback. I love Benson at +245 to score his third touchdown of the 2025 campaign.
