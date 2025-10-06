Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Teoscar Hernandez, William Contreras)
We’re getting into the thick of the postseason with just two games on the docket for Monday night.
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to stay hot in Philadelphia, while the Cubs look to bounce back in MIlwaukee in a pair of NLDS Game 2s.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a players worth targeting as the playoffs continue.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Monday, Oct. 6
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, Oct. 6:
- Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+448)
- William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+441)
Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+448)
I picked Teoscar Hernandez OVER 1.5 Total Bases as one of my best bets for today in SI Betting’s Walk-Off Wagers column, and a lot of that analysis applies here:
Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez stayed hot this postseason with a clutch go-ahead home run in Game 1 to turn his team’s fortunes around. He is now the only player in the playoffs to hit three home runs, and he has a double as well while going 5 for 14 with a 1.071 slugging percentage and 1.428 OPS.
Hernandez gets to face off against another left-handed pitcher on Monday evening in Philadelphia’s Jesus Luzardo, and he’s had success against the southpaw in his career. The outfielder has two doubles and a single against the lefthander in eight at bats.
After ending the season with a six-game hitting streak (7 for 23 with a double, triple, and home run), Hernandez has an extra-base hit in all three postseason games thus far. That should continue whether it comes against Luzardo or the shaky Phillies bullpen, and we’re getting it at a nice plus-odds price.
William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+441)
Brewers catcher William Contreras started the playoffs hot, going 2 for 5 with a double and RBI in Milwaukee’s Game 1 blowout win. He regularly bats in the middle of the order for the Brewers, and he was hitting the ball hard on Saturday.
Contreras’ two hits both had exit velocities of 104.2 mph, and he hit the ball 103.8 mph in his final at-bat of the game. The slugger is 3 for 10 against Cubs starter Shota Imanaga in his career, with two of those hits leaving the yard.
Imanaga has struggled mightily with the longball in his two years in MLB, allowing 27 last year and a whopping 31 this season. He allowed a home run in his final nine starts (15 in total), including multiple home runs in each of his last three starts of the season. Then in his Wild Card round appearance, Manny Machado took him deep to build the Padres’ lead.
I’ll take Contreras to go deep off Imanaga again at these odds.
