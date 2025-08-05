Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Pete Crow-Armstrong, Mike Trout, Ohtani)
Who doesn’t love a little home run bet for the Major League Baseball action on Tuesday night?
On Monday night, one of the picks in our Daily Dinger column – my Giancarlo Stanton selection – came through, and I’m looking to carry that momentum into a loaded slate on Tuesday night.
There are several star players to target on Aug. 5, including Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong, who will get to face the Cincinnati Reds and trade deadline acquisition Zack Littell.
Then, out West, there are two players in Los Angeles that I love to leave the yard, and they just so happened to be teammates not too long ago.
Let’s dive into the home run picks and their latest odds for tonight’s action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Aug. 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+390)
- Mike Trout to Hit a Home Run (+235)
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+150)
Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Crow-Armstrong has been a revelation in the 2025 season, hitting .266 with 27 home runs and 29 stolen bases for a Cubs team that is in a great position to make the playoffs.
A lot of PCA’s damage has come against right-handed pitchers, as he’s hitting .299 with 20 of his 27 home runs against them. While the Cubs star has cooled off in the power department as of late (just one homer over the last 12 games), he has a great matchup on Tuesday.
Littell came over from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade, and he’s making his Reds debut on Tuesday night.
The righty has a solid 3.58 ERA this season, but he’s allowed 26 home runs in just 22 appearances.
Against a Cubs offense that is No. 2 in MLB in runs scored, I wouldn’t be shocked if Littell allows a long ball or two on Tuesday night.
Mike Trout to Hit a Home Run (+235)
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has a great matchup on Tuesday against Rays right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot, who has been prone to the long ball all season.
In 23 appearances, Pepiot has allowed 23 home runs, and he allowed nine home runs in the month of July in just six starts.
Trout has not hit for average this season (.237), but he’s been pretty solid against right-handed pitching, posting an .864 OPS with 17 of his 19 home runs.
While this isn’t the best price for the Angels star, he has started to pick things up as of late, hitting .286 over his last four games.
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+150)
I know, there isn’t a ton of value in betting a home run prop at +150 odds.
However, when it comes to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani (and maybe New York Yankees star Aaron Judge), the price doesn’t really matter.
Ohtani has 38 home runs in the 2025 season, and he has a great matchup against St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas on Tuesday. In 2025, Mikolas has allowed 18 home runs, and he had a start in early July where he was taken deep six times by the Chicago Cubs.
In his career against Mikolas, Ohtani is hitting .500 (4-for-8), but he has yet to take him deep. I think that changes on Tuesday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
