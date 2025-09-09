Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Rafael Devers, Manny Machado)
Tuesday’s Major League Baseball features a full slate of games and the start of several new series as the regular season winds down.
Playoff spots – and division titles – are on the line in the final few weeks, and a few teams (and players) have gotten hot at the right time.
Sometimes that’s all it takes when it comes to home run props, as here at SI Betting we aim to deliver some winning picks each day, even though the odds sometimes suggest that these picks are a long shot to happen.
On Tuesday, I’m targeting a few home run props, and all happen to bet for hitters in the NL West division.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these props for the action on Sept. 9.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Manny Machado to Hit a Home Run (+300)
- Max Muncy to Hit a Home Run (+350)
- Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Manny Machado to Hit a Home Run (+300)
San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has struggled a bit as of late, hitting .167 over the last 14 days, but he has homered twice in his last six games, pushing his season total to 23.
Machado has hit right-handed pitching a lot better than left-handed pitching in 2025, posting a .290 batting average and 12 homers against righties. On Tuesday night, he has a great matchup against Cincinnati Reds right-hander Zack Littell, who has given up 34 home runs in 28 appearances.
Littell gave up four homers in his last game, and he’s allowed eight homers in six starts since being traded to the Reds at the deadline.
Machado’s slump may be a concern, but this matchup is a perfect spot for him to get back on track.
Max Muncy to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy came off the injured list on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, working a walk in four plate appearances.
Muncy comes into this game with 17 home runs, but most of them have come against right-handed pitching (15), as he’s posted a .284 batting average and .972 OPS against them this season.
Now, Muncy has a matchup that he’s dominated in his career: Colorado starter German Marquez.
Marquez has a 6.19 ERA this season and has allowed 16 homers in 22 appearances, and he’s allowed four homers to Muncy in his career. Overall, the Dodgers star is 8-for-34 (.235) with five extra-base hits and a .959 OPS against Marquez.
This could be a spot where Muncy makes an impact after a lengthy IL stint.
Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+425)
San Francisco Giants star Rafael Devers has been red hot as of late, hitting .346 with six home runs over the last two weeks, pushing him to 31 homers in the 2025 season.
On Tuesday, he’ll take on Arizona Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen, who has had a down 2025 season. Gallen has given up 26 home runs in 29 appearances while posting a 4.77 ERA, and he’s struggled in limited matchups with Devers.
The Giants star is 2-for-4 with a double and two walks in his career against Gallen, and I think he’s a great bet to leave the yard in this one. Against right-handed pitching this season, Devers is hitting .267 with a .916 OPS and 22 home runs.
