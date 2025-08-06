Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Bobby Witt Jr., Ketel Marte, Bo Bichette)
One of the more intriguing ways to bet on MLB is by taking some player props, as bettors can bypass the crazy variance of bullpens and game-to-game team performance in a 162-game season.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run prop bets every day, as they offer a fun way to get in on the action and potentially land a major payout.
While predicting home runs can be tough, using pitching matchup data and past performance of players against certain starters can help narrow down some of the best targets of the day.
On Wednesday, with a ton of early afternoon games set to be played, I’m eyeing a couple of superstar infielders in Bobby Witt Jr., Ketel Marte and Bo Bichette to leave the yard.
Plus, there is a banged up San Francisco Giants slugger that has an ideal matchup – if he’s able to be in the lineup this afternoon.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of the home run props to consider betting for Aug. 6’s MLB action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Aug. 6
- Bo Bichette to Hit a Home Run (+320)
- Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+285)
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+330)
- Wilmer Flores to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Bo Bichette to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is quietly having a great 2025 season, hitting .300 with 15 home runs entering Wednesday’s series finale with the Colorado Rockies.
Coors Field is one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in MLB, and the Rockies pitching staff has been about as hitter-friendly as they come, posting the worst ERA in all of baseball.
On Wednesday, Colorado will turn to lefty Kyle Freeland, who has allowed 15 home runs in 20 appearances this season, including six homers over his last three starts. Freeland has a 5.26 ERA in 2025, so I would expect the Toronto offense to jump all over him this afternoon.
That’s where Bichette comes in.
The Blue Jays star has been red hot as of late, hitting .404 over the last 28 days and .444 with a pair of homers over the last week (six games). Against left-handed pitching this season, Bichette has an .856 OPS and has smacked five of his 15 homers despite limited plate appearances.
I think he’s a steal in this series finale on Wednesday.
Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+285)
Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte is one of the few elite hitters left on the roster after Arizona sold off some major pieces at the trade deadline.
The switch hitter has a .287 batting average and 21 homers this season, and he’ll take on San Diego Padres newcomer Nestor Cortes, who is just coming off the 60-day injured list after he was traded by the Milwaukee Brewers at the deadline.
Cortes has allowed five homers in two appearances this season, and I’m far from sold on him shutting down this high-powered Arizona attack. The D-Backs still rank in the top 10 in MLB in several key offensive categories.
Marte is 1-for-3 with a double against Cortes in his career, and he has homered five times in 109 at bats against lefties in 2025.
Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. is taking on the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, and they’ll have trade deadline acquisition Dustin May on the mound for the first time in a Boston uniform.
May came over from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline, as he’s posted a 4.85 ERA with 16 home runs allowed in 19 appearances this season.
In his career against Witt, May has allowed one hit in three at bats – that hit just happened to be a home run.
Witt has homered 16 times in 2025 and all 16 of those long balls have come against right-handed pitching. Plus, the Royals star has a .925 OPS over the last two weeks (11 games), hitting a pair of homers in the process.
Bettors could do a lot worse in this market on Wednesday night.
Wilmer Flores to Hit a Home Run (+600)
This final pick is a bit of a long shot bet, as Wilmer Flores is dealing with a hamstring injury and may not be in the lineup for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
But, if he does play, he’s a must bet against Pittsburgh Pirates starter Andrew Heaney.
This season, Heaney has given up 21 home runs in 22 appearances, and he’s struggled mightily against Flores in his career.
The Giants slugger is hitting .438 (7-for-16) with two doubles and a home run (good for a 1.221 OPS) against Heaney in his career. On top of that, he mashes left-handed pitching, posting a .267 batting average and a .789 OPS against southpaws in his career.
If he can play, Flores is worth a look at this price this afternoon.
