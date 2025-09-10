Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Brent Rooker, Andy Pages)
Looking to bet on some MLB player props on Wednesday?
With a few afternoon games in action, there is baseball to bet on literally all day long, making for a fun mid-week break for bettors.
One of the most exciting ways to bet on baseball is by taking a few home run props, and the SI Betting team always shares our favorite picks for the day’s action.
On Wednesday, I’m targeting a few right-handed hitters, including the A’s Brent Rooker and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages.
Here’s a full breakdown of each home run prop as we look to cash in on some favorable odds with the regular season winding down.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 10
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Matt Chapman to Hit a Home Run (+491)
- Andy Pages to Hit a Home Run (+373)
- Brent Rooker to Hit a Home Run (+334)
Matt Chapman to Hit a Home Run (+491)
San Francisco Giants star Matt Chapman is at nearly 5/1 to leave the yard on Wednesday afternoon, and I think he’s a great value bet against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Chapman is taking on Eduardo Rodriguez, who has given up 21 home runs in 25 appearances this season while posting a 5.22 ERA.
Over the last week (six games), Chapman is hitting .476 with three homers, making him one of the hottest hitters in baseball. This hot stretch has been even longer than the last week, as the Giants star has a .327 batting average and five homers over the last 28 days.
Andy Pages to Hit a Home Run (+373)
Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages has 24 home runs in the 2025 season, and he’ll look to add to that in a favorable matchup against the Colorado Rockies.
Not only do the Rockies have the worst team ERA in the league, but their bullpen has a 5.27 ERA and has allowed a whopping 91 home runs in 2025. That’s a great sign for any hitter in the L.A. lineup, but I really like how Pages has fared against Colorado starter Kyle Freeland.
Freeland enters this start with a 5.10 ERA and 21 home runs allowed in 27 appearances for the Rockies. Against Pages, he’s given up one homer in four at bats, allowing the Dodgers slugger to go 2-for-4 with a walk and a 1.850 OPS.
Pages has a better average (.277) against left-handed pitching in 2025, so he’s certainly worth a look against the worst staff in MLB.
Brent Rooker to Hit a Home Run (+334)
This afternoon, A’s slugger Brent Rooker will get a crack at Payton Tolle and the Boston Red Sox, and he could be worth a shot to go deep.
Rooker is hitting .303 with a .930 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, making him a tough player to face for Tolle (7.56 ERA) who is making just his third big-league appearance. Tolle allowed two homers and five runs in just three innings in his last outing.
While Rooker has homered just three times over the last 28 days, he does have 31 homers in the 2025 season. I think he’s worth a look against a young pitcher that is still trying to find his footing in MLB.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
