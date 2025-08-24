Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Bryce Harper, Elly De La Cruz on Sunday)
Sunday features a huge slate in MLB, as every team is in action and there are a handful of divisional matchups to watch.
If you’re looking to spice up your betslip for Sunday’s action, why not take a few home run props?
Home run props are tough to predict day-to-day, but they can be an exciting way to bet on some of the best players in the league.
Plus, there are usually some pretty favorable odds associated with these props if you’re able to predict one correctly.
I’m eyeing a few players on Sunday, including Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper.
Let’s break down each of these player props for Aug. 24!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, Aug. 24
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+600)
- Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+155)
- Vinnie Pasquantino to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+600)
De La Cruz has homered just one time over the last four weeks – which is why he’s +600 to go deep on Sunday – but I love this matchup for him against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Gallen has given up 26 home runs in 26 starts this season, posting a 5.28 ERA. He doesn’t have a great bullpen backing him up, as the D-Backs rank 26th in MLB in bullpen ERA (4.73) this season.
While De La Cruz’s power has not been there in August, he does have 19 homers in the 2025 season, including 14 against right-handed pitching. The switch-hitter is batting .296 with a .896 OPS against righties in 2025.
Bettors could do a lot worse than taking De La Cruz at +600, especially since he’s hitting .280 with a .813 OPS over the last week.
Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+155)
This isn’t nearly as favorable of a price as you’d expect with a home run prop, but it’s because Harper and the Phillies have an amazing matchup on Sunday.
Philadelphia is taking on Washington Nationals righty Jake Irvin, who has given up 29 home runs in 26 starts this season, posting a 5.30 ERA. After Irvin, the Phils will face a Washington bullpen that has a 5.66 ERA (dead last in MLB) and has given up 66 homers so far in 2025.
Harper has rocked Irvin in his career, hitting .364 (4-for-11) with a double and three walks. He has yet to take him deep, but there’s no time like the present to get it done.
Also, the Phillies star is hitting .375 with a pair of homers in the last week (six games) and he’s homered four times in 13 games over the last two weeks.
He’s worth a look at home on Sunday afternoon.
Vinnie Pasquantino to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has been one of the hotter hitters in baseball as of late, posting a .321 batting average with five home runs over his last seven games. Not only that, but the Royals slugger has eight homers (and a .300 batting average) over the last two weeks (13 games).
So, I’m betting on him staying red hot in a solid matchup against Detroit Tigers righty Jack Flaherty.
This has been a rough season for Flaherty, who has a 4.51 ERA and has given up 20 homers in 25 appearances.
Pasquantino has crushed right-handed pitching this season, hitting .278 with 22 of his 27 homers. He’s worth a look at +400 on Sunday afternoon.
