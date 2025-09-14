Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Cal Raleigh, Trevor Story on Sunday)
Looking to bet on a home run prop for the loaded afternoon slate of Major League Baseball on Sunday?
You’ve come to the right place, as the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run props every day throughout the MLB season.
Home run props aren’t easy to predict, but they do offer some pretty favorable odds at times that can make up for a few losses. I’d recommend very small unit sizes for a fun prop like this that is more about the enjoyment of rooting for someone to go deep.
Here’s a breakdown of the candidates for Sunday’s action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, Sept. 14
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Trevor Story to Hit a Home Run (+594)
- Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+206)
- Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+258)
Trevor Story to Hit a Home Run (+594)
Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has 24 home runs in the 2025 season, and I love the matchup he has on Sunday night.
Story and the Sox are looking to avoid a sweep against the New York Yankees, and they’ll take on righty Will Warren (5.43 road ERA this season) in the matchup.
Warren allowed five runs in four innings in his last start against Boston, and Story is 2-for-5 with a homer, a double and three runs batted in against Warren in his career. Story also has homered 18 times against right-handed pitching this season.
While he hasn’t been super prone to the long ball this season, Warren has still given up 18 home runs in 30 outings in 2025.
Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+206)
Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh has 53 home runs this season (33 against right-handed pitching), and I think he’s a great candidate to go deep against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Hendricks is on the mound for Los Angeles, and he’s allowed 23 home runs in 28 appearances this season while posting a 4.58 ERA.
The Angels are also 27th in MLB in bullpen ERA and have allowed 89 home runs as a unit in the 2025 campaign.
That sets up well for Raleigh, who has thrived against Hendricks in limited at bats. The Mariners catcher is 2-for-5 with one homer and a walk against Hendricks in his career.
Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+258)
Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte has struggled a bit as of late, but I think he’s in a prime bounce-back spot on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.
Bailey Ober is on the mound for the Twins in this matchup, and the righty has a 5.08 ERA and has allowed 29 home runs in 24 appearances this season. To make matters worse, Ober has given up 22 home runs over his last 12 starts.
That’s great news for Marte, who is hitting .288 against right-handed pitching this season while smacking 17 of his 25 home runs. He’s worth a look in such a good matchup on Sunday.
