Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Corey Seager, Andy Pages on Monday)
Monday in Major League Baseball means a bunch of new series are kicking off, and what better way to bet on them than taking a few players in the prop market to go deep?
Betting on home run props can be tricky, but it also offers a ton of excitement — and some intriguing payouts — as well.
Every day at SI Betting, we aim to deliver winners in the home run market, and Monday, July 28 is no different.
Tonight, I’m targeting a trio of red-hot bats, including Texas Rangers superstar Corey Seager as the team makes a push for a playoff spot in the American League.
So, without further ado, here’s a complete breakdown of each of the best home run picks for Monday’s action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, July 28
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Spencer Torkelson to Hit a Home Run (+350)
- Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+250)
- Andy Pages to Hit a Home Run (+310)
Spencer Torkelson to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Detroit Tigers slugger Spencer Torkelson is up to 23 home runs in the 2025 season, and he has a great matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks and lefty Eduardo Rodriguez.
Through 17 appearances in the 2025 season, Rodriguez has given up 16 home runs and he’s posted a 5.50 ERA. So, he’s a pretty easy pitcher to fade.
Torkelson has a 1.003 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, and he’s hit nine home runs in just 101 at bats. On top of that, the Tigers youngster has been red hot at the dish, hitting two home runs over the last week while posting an OPS of .883 over the last 28 days.
This is a pretty solid price for Torkelson as he searches for his 24th home run of the 2025 season.
Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+250)
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has been on fire, hitting .364 with a pair of homers over the last week (six games) heading into Monday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
Jack Kochanowicz is on the mound for the Angels, and he’s struggled a lot in the 2025 season, posting a 6.03 ERA with 16 home runs allowed in 19 appearances. The righty gave up eight runs and eight hits in 2.2 innings in his last outing.
Seager has not only hit well over the last week, as he’s posted a .341 batting average over the last 28 days smacking six homers in 22 games. On top of that, the star shortstop has hit .282 with eight homers and a .877 OPS against right-handed pitching this season.
I love this matchup for him, as the Angels also feature one of the worst bullpens in MLB (5.00 ERA), allowing a league-high 62 home runs this season.
Andy Pages to Hit a Home Run (+310)
When betting on a Los Angeles Dodgers player to leave the yard, the default is almost always Shohei Ohtani. However, on Monday, I’m looking to outfielder Andy Pages, who is up to 19 home runs in the 2025 season.
Pages has been on a tear since the All-Star break, hitting .421 over the last week with a pair of home runs. He has a solid matchup at Great American Ball Park on Monday, as righty Chase Burns (four homers allowed in five starts) is on the mound.
Great American Ball Park has a home run mark of 125 this season, according to Statcast, meaning that players hit 25 percent more home runs there than the league average park.
That’s the second-highest mark in MLB, behind only Dodger Stadium.
That sets up well for Pages to go deep, and he’s thrived against right-handed pitching this season, hitting 16 of his 19 homers against righties while posting a .282 batting average and a .838 OPS.
At +310, he’s a solid bet against Burns on Monday night.
