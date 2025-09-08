Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Freddie Freeman, Cal Raleigh)
Looking to open the week by cashing a plus money bet?
A home run prop in MLB is a great way to do that, and I’m targeting two players on Monday, Sept. 8 to leave the yard.
Every day at SI Betting we aim to find at least one player that is going to go deep, and usually bettors can cash in on some pretty favorable odds if that happens.
These props are tough to predict, but targeting the right pitching matchups — and some red hot bats — can be a recipe for success.
Let’s break down each home run prop for Monday night’s action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, Sept. 8
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+370)
- Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+205)
Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman has a great matchup against Chase Dollander and the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.
Dollander has struggled in the 2025 campaign, allowing 18 home runs in 20 starts while posting a 6.77 ERA.
Colorado has a 5.27 bullpen ERA this season, and it’s allowed 89 home runs, so behind Dollander there isn’t much help.
Freeman has homered 19 times in the 2025 season, and he’s 2-for-6 with a homer and two runs batted in against Dollander. The star first baseman has homered just once over the last two weeks, but he’s hitting .295 with 13 homers against right-handed arms in 2025.
I think he’s worth a look at nearly 4/1 odds on Monday.
Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+205)
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has 53 long balls in the 2025 season, and he’s looking to add to that total against the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas on Monday.
Mikolas has given up 24 home runs in 27 appearances this season, posting a 4.89 ERA in the process. Meanwhile, Raleigh has homered three times in the last week and 33 times this season against right-handed pitching.
It’s rare to see Ralegh at a number north of +200, and I like this spot for him since he’s started to heat up. The Mariners catcher is hitting .286 over his last six games, well above his season average of .243.
All season long, he’s been one of the most reliable players in this prop market, so I don’t plan on avoiding him in a favorable matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.