Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Freddie Freeman, Gunnar Henderson)
A full 15-game slate in Major League Baseball on Tuesday offers a ton of opportunities to hit a home run prop, so let’s bet on a few on Sept. 23!
Every day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run props for the day’s action, and on Monday I hit a pick for Ronald Acuna Jr. in a three-game slate.
With several more options to choose from on Tuesday, who are the top players to target in this market?
Freddie Freeman is one of my favorite options to go deep, but let’s dive into three picks — and their latest odds — to hit a homer tonight.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 23
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+430)
- Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+383)
- Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+528)
Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+430)
Freeman has been solid in the 2025 season, hitting .292 with 21 home runs and an .850 OPS for the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.
On Tuesday night, Freeman gets to face a familiar arm in Arizona Diamondbacks righty Brandon Pfaadt, who has allowed 24 home runs in 31 appearances this season, posting a 5.02 ERA overall.
Pfaadt ranks in the sixth percentile in expected ERA and the second percentile in expected batting average against this season, so he’s an easy starter to fade.
Meanwhile, Freeman is 6-for-19 (.316) with three doubles and a homer against Pfaadt in his career. The Dodgers star has also homered 14 times with a .295 batting average against right-handed pitching. He’s a solid target at this price on Tuesday.
Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+383)
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson hasn’t homered much in the 2025 season, hitting just 16 so far, but I love this matchup for him on Tuesday night.
Henderson is taking on the Tampa Bay Rays and Ryan Pepiot, who has given up 26 home runs in 33 appearances in 2025. Pepiot has a 3.77 ERA, but he’s an easy pitcher to fade when it comes to this market.
While the power hasn’t been there for Henderson, he’s been hot as of late, hitting .360 over the last week (six games). He’s worth a look in the final week of the regular season.
Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+528)
San Francisco Giants slugger Rafael Devers has struggled a bit as of late, but I can’t pass him up at +528 to go deep on Tuesday.
Devers is taking on the St. Louis Cardinals and Andre Pallante, who has given up 21 home runs in 30 appearances this season while posting a 5.29 ERA.
In his career against Pallante, Devers is 2-for-8 with a home run, and he’s hit 24 home runs with an .894 OPS against right-handed pitching in 2025.
This could be the game where he breaks out of his slump.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
