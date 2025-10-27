Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target George Springer, Freddie Freeman)
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays split the two games up in Canada, and now the series shifts to Hollywood for Game 3 on Monday night.
There were four home runs in Game 1, and the Dodgers hit two in Game 2 in their 5-1 win.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a pair of sluggers that I’m targeting tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Monday, Oct. 27.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, Oct. 27:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+459)
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+350)
George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+459)
I took George Springer OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI in SI Betting’s daily best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers, and a lot of that analysis applies here:
Blue Jays leadoff man George Springer has been heating up as the playoffs move along. He went 3 for 17 in the ALDS, 8 for 29 in the ALCS, and is 3 for 8 to begin the World Series.
Overall, Springer is now 14 for 52 with 4 home runs, 9 RBI, and 13 runs scored in 13 playoff games this year.
The Blue Jays outfielder is 6 for 13 with a home run against Glasnow in his career, and has consistently put up multiple HRR in the latter half of the season.
Springer has four home runs this postseason to bring him up to 36 on the year, and ripped a 106 mph double on Saturday night against Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He’ll get four or five at-bats atop Toronto’s lineup on Monday night with a solid chance to go long.
Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+350)
This number might seem low for Freddie Freeman, but he’s been making solid contact throughout the World Series. The Dodgers first baseman hit a double and two deep flyouts to center field against Kevin Gausman before getting intentionally walked in his final plate appearance.
Freeman only has one home run this postseason, but that double in Game 2 was his fifth of the playoffs. He has yet to strike out in the World Series and is coming off a strong game in Toronto.
The first baseman was the World Series MVP last year and also came up clutch for the Braves back in 2021. He knows how to perform on the big stage.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.