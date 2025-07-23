Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Jose Altuve, Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday)
It’s been a fun time to bet on home run props here at SI Betting.
After Tuesday night’s action featured a Shohei Ohtani home run, yours truly has hit a home run bet in three straight nights entering Wednesday’s action.
On Wednesday, there are a plethora of afternoon games, giving bettors plenty of chances to dive into the action early in the prop market.
I’m eyeing three players to leave the yard tonight, including Ohtani, who has homered in four straight games and has been arguably the hottest hitter in baseball since the All-Star break. Can he go deep again in the series finale with the Minnesota Twins?
Here’s a breakdown of the bet for the Dodgers star – and two other sluggers – on Wednesday, July 23.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, July 23
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jose Altuve to Hit a Home Run (+650)
- Alec Burleson to Hit a Home Run (+300)
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+135)
Jose Altuve to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has quietly hit 17 home runs in the 2025 season, and he has a pretty favorable matchup on Tuesday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona has righty Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, and he has posted an expected ERA of 6.22 this season, ranking in the second percentile in MLB. Overall, Pfaadt has given up 17 home runs in 20 starts, making him an easy player to fade in this market.
Altuve, on the other hand, has dominated against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .291 with 14 of his 17 home runs. The former league MVP has been on a tear as of late, hitting .329 with five homers over the last 28 days (22 games).
He’s certainly worth a look at +650 on Wednesday night.
Alec Burleson to Hit a Home Run (+300)
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Alec Burleson has a solid matchup at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
Coors Field – thanks to the higher elevation – is one of the MLB ballparks that is curated to the long ball, and it should help the Cardinals in their matchup with Rockies starter Tanner Gordon.
In three appearances this season, Gordon has a 4.24 ERA, allowing 20 hits and two home runs in 17.0 innings of work.
While St. Louis doesn’t have a ton of power hitters to bet on in this market, Burleson has thrived against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .314 with 10 home runs. Not only that, but he’s hitting .294 with a homer in his five games since the All-Star break.
Against one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball, Burleson should be able to have a big game on Wednesday.
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+135)
I’m going to keep betting on Ohtani until he cools off, as the Dodgers star has come out of the All-Star break scorching hot.
In five games since the break, Ohtani has homered four times and driven in nine runs, pushing him to 36 homers in the 2025 season.
The NL MVP favorite has a great matchup against Chris Paddack and the Twins, as Paddack has given up 16 home runs in 20 appearances this season while posting a 5.15 ERA.
Out of Ohtani’s 36 homers, 29 of them have come against right-handed pitching. I’ll back him to keep his homer streak going on Wednesday.
