Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Matt Olson, George Springer, Cody Bellinger)
With a full slate of MLB action set for Tuesday, Sept. 16, why don’t we take a look at a few home run props in MLB?
There are some favorable pitching matchups to look at on Tuesday, including Jake Irvin (33 homers allowed this season) and Ryan Pepiot (26 homers allowed in 2025).
Cashing in on home run props can be tough, but there’s always the hope of a sizable payout because of the odds usually associated with them.
Can we have a big day early in the week in one of the most exciting prop markets there is to bet?
Here’s a full breakdown of each player in targeting on Sept. 16.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 16
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+284)
- George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+339)
- Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+397)
Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+284)
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson has been on fire as of late, and he’s a great bet in the first game of a doubleheader between the Braves and Washington Nationals.
Olson is hitting .390 with five home runs over the last 14 days (12 games), and he’s been even hotter over the last week, hitting .429 with a 1.432 OPS and three homers in six games.
On Tuesday, Olson takes on Washington starter Jake Irvin, who has given up 33 home runs in 30 starts in 2025. Irvin also has a putrid 5.70 ERA.
After Irvin, Olson will get a crack at a Washington bullpen that is dead last in MLB in ERA (5.47) and has given up 79 home runs this season.
Against right-handed pitching, Olson has homered 20 times, and he went deep against this Washington squad on Monday night.
George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+339)
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has put together a strong 2025 season, hitting .302 with 29 home runs and an OPS of .943.
The UConn product has a great matchup on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays and righty Ryan Pepiot, who has given up 26 home runs in 29 outings in 2025. While Pepiot has an ERA under 4.00, this is a tough matchup against a Blue Jays offense that is one of the five best in MLB.
Springer has dominated right-handed pitching in 2025, posting a .319 batting average with 21 of his 29 home runs. In addition to that, the Jays outfielder has homered five times over the last two weeks of action.
He’s a solid target at north of 3/1 odds.
Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+397)
New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger is hitting .307 with six home runs over the last 28 days (26 games), and I’m buying him at nearly 4/1 odds in a favorable matchup on Tuesday night.
New York was shut out on Monday, but I think it’s in a prime spot to bounce back against Zebby Matthews (5.06 ERA) and the Twins on Tuesday. Matthews has given up 10 homers in 14 outings this season, including three home runs in 5.2 innings in his lone appearance against New York.
Bellinger homered off Matthews in that game, and he’s 1-for-3 with a long ball against the righty in his career.
Overall, Bellinger has homered 21 times against right-handed pitching this season.
